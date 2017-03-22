Two trends are obvious from the latest ranking of the world’s largest investment banks: JPMorgan’s climb to the top and Deutsche Bank’s fall from grace. Expect this divergence to continue.

US banks are already in much better shape than their European rivals. Now they have the added advantage that they may be able to convince the new Washington administration to loosen strict domestic regulations. Rules burdensome to foreign lenders would probably stay in place.

The latest data from analytics company Coalition show that in all geographies and almost all sectors, JPMorgan already occupies first place. Only Morgan Stanley has managed to best it — outranking the bank in equities.

Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank is slipping down the league table. Across fixed income it has fallen from third place. In Asia, it has moved from top spot to third place — where it ties with three other banks. Jefferies, the US investment bank, has increased its fixed income revenue 48 per cent, which bodes well for those that have managed to hold on to the largest footprint in this segment. In the past year, the top three were all American.

Regulatory outperformance should give US banks a further boost. KBW estimates that removing extra buffers that domestic regulators have added to international rules could boost per share earnings 12 per cent next year.

Blanket Basel III capital requirements, for example, require a 3 per cent minimum leverage ratio, while US depository institutions must hold 5 per cent to be considered well capitalised. The excess can be returned to shareholders or invested into expanding balance sheets at the expense of European competitors.

The turning of the regulatory tide — if it happens — will come at exactly the right time for US institutions. It is in their interest to agree to regulatory standards high enough to keep European competitors at bay. Team Europe’s loss will be financial stability’s gain.

