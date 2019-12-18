Auditors would be responsible for assuring investors that weakly capitalised companies had sufficient reserves to pay dividends in an attempt to prevent Carillion-style collapses, an auditing review released on Wednesday by Donald Brydon has proposed.

The proposal — one of a number made by the former chairman of the London Stock Exchange — follows a series of accounting scandals in which several large quoted companies collapsed shortly after making large payouts.

These include Carillion, which failed in 2017 just months after making a £54m distribution to its shareholders. Its bankruptcy left creditors of the outsourcing company nursing huge losses. Thomas Cook, which failed in September, has also come under scrutiny for paying questionable dividends.

Sir Donald’s review is one of three commissioned by the government in the wake of the collapse of Carillion in an attempt to restore confidence in the auditing profession.

Former Treasury mandarin Sir John Kingman produced a damning review of regulation in the sector last year, while the Competition and Markets Authority called for new legislation to end the dominance of the Big Four accounting firms as part of a separate probe that reported in April. Sir Donald’s is the last of these to report.

[Auditors should] help establish and maintain deserved confidence in a company, in its directors and in the information for which they have responsibility to report

Sir Donald recommends that auditors should formally examine whether poorly capitalised companies have sufficient distributable reserves to support the proposed dividends.

The proposal comes at a time when institutional investors have been pressing for greater emphasis on “capital maintenance” and the need to assure shareholders that the capital in quoted companies has not been hollowed out through payments of dividends and bonuses.

Auditors, however, questioned whether Sir Donald’s proposed remedy might have perverse effects. Scott Knight, head of audit at BDO, said the auditing of distributable reserves would “not be transformational for the audit profession, but for companies that paid significant dividends, they may find it is more difficult to do so, which means fewer payouts for shareholders”.

The 135-page report proposes a new definition of the purpose of a company audit, widening it from its traditional focus on financial statements. Sir Donald argues that auditors should “help establish and maintain deserved confidence in a company, in its directors and in the information for which they have responsibility to report”.

He also calls for auditors to be separated from accountants into their own professional body, with a specific licence to operate. That would include not only those individuals responsible for financial statements but also those responsible for given assurances in company accounts, such as cyber security specialists.

In his report, Sir Donald recommends that Arga, the new auditing regulator proposed in the Kingman report, should fill the training and certification role. Sir Donald also questions the idea that auditors cannot be expected to act as “bloodhounds” by sniffing out fraud at companies.

The proposals include a requirement for auditors to act on their suspicions if they do not believe directors are being candid with information. He also called for a new panel to be created that would review frauds to see whether auditors were culpable.

Last year, Grant Thornton chief executive David Dunckley told MPs that “the audit is not designed to look for fraud” when a parliamentary select committee asked him to explain why his firm had not uncovered irregularities at the now-collapsed coffee shop chain Patisserie Valerie.

The report also contains new requirements for disclosures in company accounts. Sir Donald recommended that the “going concern” statement should be expanded into a “resilience statement” reviewing not only the near-term viability of the company to but including a wider stress test and statements regarding the long-term threats to the business.

The review touches as well on one of the central duties of the auditor: the requirement in company law to exercise judgment in determining whether a companies accounts present a “true and fair view” of its affairs. Controversially, Sir Donald proposes changing this and enshrining in law a requirement to assure that the accounts present a company’s situation “fairly in all material respects”.

One investor expressed concern that Sir Donald’s new wording might be seen as a watering down of the principle. “It sounds a little bit woolly to me,” the individual said.

The new Conservative government has signalled it planned to implement the recommendations of all three reviews. Andrea Leadsom, business secretary, said last month that she intended to “develop a programme of audit reform with benefit of all the expert advice that has been commissioned”.