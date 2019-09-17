WeWork was long considered one of the most anticipated IPOs of 2019. For SoftBank, WeWork’s biggest outside investor, the listing would be the moment it made a return on the nearly $11bn it poured into the shared-office provider. Now, as WeWork struggles to take the company public, the spotlight is on SoftBank’s Masa Son and his billion-dollar bets.
