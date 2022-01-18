Episode 64
Headlines include emerging markets, UK energy, Intelsat SA, ESG investing and airlines
This edition features these stories from ft.com
Poorest countries face $11bn surge in debt repayments
UK looks at payments to energy suppliers to shield consumers from high bills
Intelsat chief set for $4m ‘golden goodbye’ after Chapter 11 recovery
BlackRock’s Fink rejects accusations of being ‘woke’
US airlines warn of ‘chaos’ as telecoms groups roll out 5G
