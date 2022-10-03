FT Responsible Business Education Awards 2023: Call for entries
The FT is inviting students and faculty at business schools around the world to enter the 2023 Responsible Business Education Awards.
Entries are open until October 28 for examples of projects by students, teachers and researchers that have had a positive societal and environmental impact.
The aim is to showcase and encourage innovative approaches to challenges such as tackling climate change, increasing sustainability, and bringing about greater diversity and inclusion.
There are three awards. Click on the links in each for the entry forms:
Best student-led projects in partnership with external organisations that have had a societal impact over the past three years;
Best business school teaching cases or pedagogical resources published in the past three years with a focus on decision-making for sustainability or climate change adaptation;
Best business school academic research published in the past three years that addresses societal challenges, with evidence of positive impact on policy or practice.
The strongest examples will be assessed by a panel of external and internal judges, and highlighted in a special FT report in January 2023.
The Responsible Business Education Awards and related coverage are supported by InTent
Terms and conditions
Eligibility
These terms and conditions include all instructions for how to take part in the Responsible Business Education Awards. By entering, participants agree to these terms and conditions and acknowledge that failure to comply with them may result in disqualification. No purchase is necessary to enter.
The Responsible Business Education Awards are open to business schools, affiliated authors, publishers and alumni only. Directors, employees and immediate family members of employees of The Financial Times Limited (“FT”), its associated companies and agencies are not eligible to take part in the awards.
Entries for the Responsible Business Education Awards shall be void where prohibited by local laws or regulations including where, in the FT’s reasonable opinion, we cannot accept an entry or provide a prize due to sanctions laws or banking restrictions. It is the responsibility of entrants to ensure that they are able to participate in the awards in compliance with local laws and regulations. To the fullest extent permitted by law, the FT is not liable where an entrant has breached local laws and/or regulations in connection with the Responsible Business Education Awards.
Entries
The Responsible Business Education Awards entry period commences on October 3 2022 at 12pm BST and closes on October 28 2022 at 23:59 BST.
To submit your entry to the Responsible Business Education Awards, follow the links above. Entry will require internet access. The FT is not responsible for late or incomplete entries, or for entries not received. There is no fee payable to submit your entry.
Entries will be judged by a panel of judges. The names of the judging panel will be made available on request. The judging panel will judge all valid entries submitted against the following criteria to select entries which may be recognised in the FT’s editorial coverage:
(i) Best student-led projects in partnership with external organisations that have had a societal impact over the past three years; or
(ii) Best business school teaching cases or pedagogical resources published in the past three years with a focus on decision-making for sustainability or climate change adaptation; or
(iii) Best business school academic research published in the past three years that addresses societal challenges, with evidence of positive impact on policy or practice.
The chosen entries will receive recognition in FT editorial coverage. Unless agreed otherwise, entrants retain ownership over their entry. By submitting an entry, entrants grant the FT a worldwide, non-exclusive, sub-licensable, irrevocable and royalty-free licence to use, display, publish, transmit, copy and edit the entry, in whole or in part, in any way and in any media, whether now known or invented in the future.
Entrants must submit only their own work and warrant that their entry does not breach any applicable laws or regulations or infringe any third party intellectual property or privacy rights, and is not in any way libellous, defamatory, obscene, indecent, harassing or threatening.
Notification of chosen entries
The participants whose entries have been chosen will be notified by January 31, 2023 by email.
Please note that for chosen entries, the name and country (or other information) may be published.
Participants whose entries have been chosen may be required to complete and return an eligibility form stating their age and residency details.
General
The FT reserves the right to cancel, suspend or amend the Responsible Business Education Awards, or any part of it (including these Terms and Conditions) and publish or refer to selected entries in any media format, including on FT.com or the FT’s newspaper. The FT reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who has not complied with the letter or the spirit of these Terms and Conditions. Any failure by the FT to enforce any provision in these Terms and Conditions shall not constitute a waiver of that provision.
The FT cannot accept responsibility for or liability arising from entrants taking part in the Responsible Business Education Awards. To the fullest extent permitted by law, the FT excludes liability for all loss, damage or claim arising as a result of the participant’s entry being chosen and recognised in FT coverage (save in the case of death or personal injury caused by the negligence of FT).
Any personal data which may be submitted in an entry will be processed by the FT in accordance with any applicable data protection legislation and the FT Privacy Policy.
By entering the Responsible Business Education Awards, entrants agree to hold the FT harmless for liability, damages or claims for injury or loss to any person or property, relating to, directly or indirectly caused by participation in the Responsible Business Education Awards, or claims based on publicity rights, third party intellectual property rights, defamation or invasion of privacy.
These terms and conditions shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. Disputes arising in connection with the Responsible Business Education Awards shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.
The promoter is The Financial Times Ltd, Bracken House, 1 Friday Street, London EC4M 9BT.