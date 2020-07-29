The online marketplace eBay says it hopes a return to its roots as the go-to place for people buying and selling second-hand goods will help it make up more than a decade of lost ground in the ecommerce business.

“The average consumer has $3,900 of stuff to list in their house,” Jamie Iannone, the company’s recently installed chief executive, told the Financial Times. “When they become a seller, they end up buying more on the platform. We haven’t made it as easy as we should have over the years.”

His comments came as shares in the San Jose, California-based company dropped by about 5 per cent in after-hours trading on Tuesday — despite what Mr Iannone described as eBay’s “best quarter in 15 years”, with earnings in the coronavirus-hit second quarter exceeding analysts’ expectations.

The company added 8m active shoppers in the period, more than its last six quarters combined, helping drive an 18 per cent revenue increase year on year. Gross merchandise volume, or GMV — the total value of goods transacted — was $27.1bn, up 26 per cent on 2019.

But the company’s forecasts for the rest of 2020, while revised upwards, still fell short of some analysts’ expectations. That was seen by some as an indication eBay would not capitalise on the pandemic conditions to the same degree as other ecommerce players.

One concern was that eBay’s gains would soon recede to the lacklustre growth of before the pandemic’s unprecedented economic disruption. In countries that have dealt with Covid-19 more effectively than the US, eBay said its GMV growth had headed back towards more typical levels — though still staying above pre-Covid volume.

As well as the growing dominance of Amazon, eBay has ceded market share to Shopify, an ecommerce platform that provides the back end for small retailers, including bricks-and-mortar stores, to start selling online without being beholden to Amazon’s policies on pricing and distribution.

Shopify recently reached a deal with Walmart to allow small businesses to list on the US retailer’s platform, a move that according to Marketplace Pulse led to a surge in new retailers on the site.

But Mr Iannone said eBay had seen “tens of thousands” of new small businesses join its website as sellers thanks to increased marketing and reduced fees, and argued his company could offer independent sellers greater access to consumers.

“We bring a lot of demand immediately to new sellers,” he said. “Not only domestically — we open up global opportunities for buyers throughout the world. It’s really unparalleled.”

Elsewhere, the impact of coronavirus dented the company’s classifieds business, where revenues fell 26 per cent for the April-June period, a decline blamed on the closure of car dealers due to the health crisis.

Earlier this month eBay reached a deal worth $9.2bn to transfer its classifieds properties to the Norwegian group Adevinta, keeping a 44 per cent equity stake in what will become the world’s largest classifieds business when the transaction is completed early next year.

“We not only get to maximise value for shareholders by having some immediate benefit in the short term,” said Mr Iannone, referring to the $2.5bn cash eBay will receive as part of the deal, “but we also get to participate in the upside potential that we see in the classifieds business.”

That move was the second significant effort to alleviate pressure from activist investors to slim eBay’s business to its core marketplace. Last year eBay sold its ticket reselling company StubHub to rival Viagogo for $4.05bn.

Disagreements over the direction of the company were cited as a reason for previous chief executive Devin Wenig stepping down in September last year, though it later transpired that an internal investigation had determined Mr Wenig had sent “inappropriate” communications about a blogger who had been critical of eBay’s business. Six former eBay executives and employees — though not Mr Wenig — were charged with cyberstalking the blogger and her husband in June.

Mr Iannone took over from interim CEO Scott Schenkel in April, having previously been head of Walmart’s ecommerce business.

The clear-out of assets leaves Mr Iannone in charge of an eBay that more closely resembles itself during its late 1990s-early 2000s heyday, when the brand was synonymous with both buying goods and making money on the new frontiers of the internet.

“There is something to be said for a unique type of marketplace,” said Ygal Arounian, an analyst at Wedbush Securities. “It isn’t eBay trying to be Amazon, it’s eBay trying to be eBay. Embracing what’s different about their platform.”