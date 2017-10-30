Equality in workplace

Women in Asset Management survey

by Owen Walker, Asset Management Correspondent

FTfm is conducting its fourth annual Women in Asset Management survey looking at the position of female employees in the fund market.

We hope to build on the success of last year’s report on this important issue with your help.

