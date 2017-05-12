Trump: may be best to cancel press briefings

Donald Trump’s assault on the media continued on Friday, as the US president suggested that it could make sense to cancel all future press briefings, “for the sake of accuracy”.

The businessman said on Twitter that the “Fake Media is working overtime today!”, adding that, “as a very active president with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!”

Without alluding to it directly, Mr Trump appears to be responding to criticism of how press secretary Sean Spicer handled the news earlier this week that Mr Trump fired James Comey, who was then the head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Mr Trump has taken a harsher tone towards the US press than many predecessors, often alleging that various news outlets issue “fake news” reports that benefit his rivals.

Here are Mr Trump’s tweets from Friday: