The number of economists needed to change a lightbulb is the subject of humorous conjecture. The number of equity analysts needed to analyse a European company is clearer: fewer than before. Peak analysis occurred in 2012, according to a thought-provoking report earlier this year from Nordea, a Nordic bank. Then, six scribblers parsed the doings of every company worth about €1bn. Only three were left by 2017. The figure may fall to zero for some stocks.

Mifid II is to blame, or to thank. The EU reforms mean fund groups cannot pay for research with commissions borne by clients. Nordea is not the first pundit to foresee a research vacuum for small-cap stocks. Its tone was unusually apocalyptic. No longer “valued on fundamentals”, shares would be “at the mercy of investor flows or media reporting”.

Nordea had a remedy for this unfolding humanitarian catastrophe: paid-for research. Alongside rivals such as Edison it undertakes to publish regular notes. No director who values their share incentives should blanch at the cost of such services, surely? Fees of tens of thousands of euros a year are low in the world of wholesale finance.

Much excellent research is produced under the flag of independence. Plenty of puff pieces too. These extol stocks to flatter powerful bosses and drum up commissions. Notes plainly branded as marketing have the virtue of honesty.

Nordea suggested analyst job losses could make small-caps more illiquid. Turnover in these shares had fallen from above 120 per cent of market worth in 2009 to 53 per cent in 2018. It is questionable whether paid-for research would mitigate this.

To recap the prophecy of doom: Mifid II could leave smart stock pickers in peace to spot long-term investments no analysts have trumpeted to the wider world. But isn’t that a better set-up than we have now? Pertinently, no economists — or analysts — are needed to change a lightbulb, accordingly to the old joke. The market can be relied on to sort it out.

The Lex team is interested in hearing more from readers. Do you think research is crucial to price discovery? Please tell us what you think in the comments section below.