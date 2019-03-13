For much of the past decade, Conservative chancellors George Osborne and Philip Hammond have promised big reductions in government borrowing and often failed to deliver. The Spring Statement 2019 did not fit that pattern. A decade on from the financial and economic crisis, the chancellor can now say the deficit is fully under control.

With the government books in deficit in 2009-10 to the tune of £153bn, amounting to 10 per cent of national income and £1 in every £4 spent, public borrowing is now set to be just £22.8bn this financial year, only 1.1 per cent of gross domestic product.

The Office for Budget Responsibility also notes that for the first time since 2001-02, Britain will run a primary surplus in 2018-19, meaning that tax revenue covers all of the government’s spending needs apart from interest on past debt. If Britain was an emerging economy, this would be the moment it could default on its debt and not have to go to the market for new loans to finance expenditure.

Since becoming chancellor, Mr Hammond has halved the deficit from 2.3 per cent of GDP in 2016-17 to 1.1 per cent in 2018-19, with further progress to 0.5 per cent by 2023-24 forecast by the OBR.

For the past three forecasts, deficits have also been falling faster than the independent fiscal watchdog expected. Despite the economy performing relatively poorly since the EU referendum, the deficit is this year on course to be only £1.4bn higher than the OBR forecast in March 2016 when it based its forecast on a Remain victory.

After all of this good news, it is no wonder Mr Hammond offered MPs the prospect of an end to austerity or tax cuts once Brexit uncertainty has passed. “For the first time in a decade [this country] will have genuine and sustainable choices about its future,” the chancellor said.

With borrowing low, public debt is set to fall as a share of national income from 83.3 per cent in 2018-19 to 73 per cent by 2023-24, although this drop is flattered by the scheduled ending of some Bank of England lending schemes that count as public debt in the official accounts.

The chancellor believes he has made his own luck with the public finances by running a stable ship through the Brexit process, but the detail of the improvements in borrowing show that he has also had some good fortune.

Unexpected tax revenue strength explain a large amount of the drop in borrowing across all five years of the forecast. This financial year, all the gains in receipts come from higher than expected income tax and national insurance, largely because the incomes of those with the highest pay are growing faster than the average.

Other tax receipts are not as buoyant, suggesting the overshoot in revenues does not reflect an economy performing better than official figures suggest. It is Mr Hammond’s luck that growth has become more “tax rich” than it appeared at the time of the Budget in October, according to the OBR.

Surprisingly low inflation and lower interest rate expectations have also cut projected debt interest bills in future. These gains may be expected to reverse if there is a Brexit deal that boosts confidence and projected interest rates.

Mr Hammond has pledged not to use the Spring Statement as a mini-Budget, but he did not quite manage to eliminate changes to taxes or spending. Mostly these were modest with the largest being a small increase in departmental spending plans after 2020 to ensure the notional spending grew at the same pace in real terms as outlined in the October Budget.

Knowledgeable commentators said, however, that Spring Statement 2019 was likely to be the high point in public finance forecasts because whatever happened on Brexit, public borrowing will look a lot worse by the Autumn.

Rupert Harrison, portfolio manager at BlackRock and former chief of staff to Mr Osborne, said the forecasts were bound to deteriorate. “More spending is coming whatever the Brexit outcome — either on no deal sticking plaster or more positively on public services if there’s a deal,” he said.

Rain Newton-Smith, chief economist at the CBI employers organisation, warned that with Brexit uncertainty making the economy “feel really weak” at the moment, “there are still a lot of challenges” ahead in the public finances.

One change that is certain to be implemented by the Autumn Budget is a revision to the way student loans are accounted for in the government books. Because many of these loans will be written off, the OBR believes the current figures contain “fiscal illusions” and when the Office for National Statistics accounts for the expected costs upfront, borrowing will rise between £10bn and £13bn a year.

The chancellor might then decide to change his fiscal rules to prevent student loans eliminating much of his fiscal room for manoeuvre, but given the problem has largely arisen since the new higher education funding scheme was introduced in 2012, he will struggle to argue that this is a technical change that can be ignored.

Together, a surge in public spending and a revision to the accounting for student loans might add up to another £40bn to public borrowing each year, leaving the public finances still well short of the government’s fiscal objective to balance the books by 2025-26.

However skilful or lucky Mr Hammond has been so far, OBR’s chairman was blunt in his assessment of the future. “The government does not appear to be on course to achieve [its fiscal objective] on current policy,” Robert Chote said.