© Leonhard Foeger/Reuters
Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Read our full range of economics picks here.

Specification:

  • Demand, supply, cartels

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Saudi Arabia seeks to boost oil price with output cut of 1mn barrels a day

  • What is OPEC+?

  • How many barrels of oil will Saudi Arabia produce per day after the implementation of the cut in output?

  • What is Saudi Arabia’s maximum potential output per day?

  • Why is a minimum price of $80 a barrel so crucial for Saudi Arabia?

  • Define i) demand; and ii) supply

  • Using a demand and supply diagram, analyse the effects of Saudi Arabia’s decision to cut oil production by 1mn barrels a day

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article

Comments

Comments have not been enabled for this article.