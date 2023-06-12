This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Read our full range of economics picks here.

Specification:

Demand, supply, cartels

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Saudi Arabia seeks to boost oil price with output cut of 1mn barrels a day

What is OPEC+?

How many barrels of oil will Saudi Arabia produce per day after the implementation of the cut in output?

What is Saudi Arabia’s maximum potential output per day?

Why is a minimum price of $80 a barrel so crucial for Saudi Arabia?

Define i) demand; and ii) supply

Using a demand and supply diagram, analyse the effects of Saudi Arabia’s decision to cut oil production by 1mn barrels a day

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College