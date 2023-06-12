Economics class: Saudi Arabia seeks to boost oil price with output cut of 1mn barrels a day
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT Schools news every morning.
This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.
Read our full range of economics picks here.
Specification:
Demand, supply, cartels
Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:
Saudi Arabia seeks to boost oil price with output cut of 1mn barrels a day
What is OPEC+?
How many barrels of oil will Saudi Arabia produce per day after the implementation of the cut in output?
What is Saudi Arabia’s maximum potential output per day?
Why is a minimum price of $80 a barrel so crucial for Saudi Arabia?
Define i) demand; and ii) supply
Using a demand and supply diagram, analyse the effects of Saudi Arabia’s decision to cut oil production by 1mn barrels a day
Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College
Comments