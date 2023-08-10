A book bag with a difference

Liyabrairie leather book bag, €295 © Kristy Noble. Styling by Twig Hutchinson

Tired of lugging around a large, heavy handbag, model and bookworm Liya Kebede decided to switch to a small pouch for her essentials. But what to do with her book? Her answer was to found Liyabrairie, which produces these ultra-minimalist handmade leather book bags in Italy. The adjustable straps can fit multiple books and come in 11 different colours. Liyabrairie leather book bag, €295

When Lego met McLaren

Lego Speed Champions double pack, featuring the McLaren Solus GT (top) and F1 LM models, £39.99 © Kristy Noble. Styling by Twig Hutchinson

To celebrate its 60th anniversary, McLaren teamed up with Lego to create two toy supercars – the McLaren F1 LM in papaya orange from the 1990s, and the new Solus GT hypercar. The British automotive manufacturer and Danish toy maker have been creating models together since 2015, but this latest launch marks the first double pack with 581 parts to piece together. Lego Speed Champions double pack, featuring the McLaren Solus GT and F1 LM models, £39.99

Grill on the go

Everdure by Heston Blumenthal Cube barbecue, £199 © Kristy Noble. Styling by Twig Hutchinson

This portable charcoal barbeque was designed by Australian brand Everdure in collaboration with chef Heston Blumenthal. Compact and lightweight, it features an integrated food storage tray, a bamboo preparation board and stainless steel handles that remain cool to the touch, even while cooking. Everdure by Heston Blumenthal Cube barbecue, available in three colours, £129

Cosy up a bottle as a knitted vase

Moheim Silhouette vase cover designed by Shigeichiro Takeuchi, £45 © Chris Brooks

Upcycle an old plastic bottle into a vibrant vase with this knitted cover designed by Shigeichiro Takeuchi for Moheim. Made in Japan, the elastic material fits snugly over any 500ml or 600ml bottle, giving it a new, ruffled-edged form in three colour combinations. Moheim Silhouette vase cover designed by Shigeichiro Takeuchi, £45, nimiprojects.com

Keep your cool

Mylle inflatable paddling pool, from $100 © Olivia E Bennett

After struggling to find a stylish inflatable pool for her rooftop terrace, Kris Myllenbeck decided to create her own and founded Mylle in 2016. Featuring a drain to easily empty out the water, her 11 modern designs are made from non-toxic vinyl and pack into a handy pouch for storage. Mylle inflatable paddling pool in nine different designs, from $100, mylleshop.com