British MPs back Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal in principle, but derail his attempt to take the UK out of the EU by October 31, and US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross floats new talks with the EU as an alternative to imposing car tariffs next month.





Plus, the top US diplomat in Kiev says Donald Trump withheld Ukraine aid over a request to investigate political rivals, Turkey and Russia agree to the removal of Kurdish fighters from a buffer zone in north-east Syria, the Chinese government is drawing up a plan to replace Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, and Snapchat’s parent company says it expects to hit its target of turning a profit by the end of the year. Then, FT industry editor Peggy Hollinger tells us what Boeing has to do to regain trust as it tries to get its 737 Max plane back in the air.

