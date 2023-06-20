A summer beauty special

FT SeriesA summer beauty specialFrom the best fake tans to the latest hair removal, we’ve all your skincare needs covered for 2023 © Marili AndreAsk Adeela: what’s the best sunscreen?Our skincare expert’s top SPF recommendations – and how to apply Testing a tan with the man who sprays Kim KardashianWhat happened when one pasty writer met the A-list-approved bronzing artiste Jimmy Coco new The smooth skin guide (no stubble guaranteed)From laser to electrolysis, new advances in hair removal go way beyond the blade. Could you say goodbye to the razor? new Six steps to a perfect summer tanFrom self-tanners to soothing oils, perfect products for every skin type new Natural deodorants (that actually work)The best odour-beating roll-ons, sticks and creams on the market