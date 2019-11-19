Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

A sleep loss epidemic is making its mark on the workplace, but what are its causes and what should businesses do to ensure their fatigued employees get a good night’s kip? Louise Aston and James Wilson talk to Darren Dodd about where employers are going wrong and what needs to be done.





This podcast forms part of FT Health at Work magazine, supported by Vitality.





Business in the Community's Sleep and Recovery Toolkit for employers can be found here, and their responsible business podcasts, here. James Wilson’s website is available here.





Contributors: Darren Dodd, editor of FT Health at Work magazine, Louise Aston wellbeing director at Business in the Community and, James Wilson, sleep specialist. Producer: Persis Love





