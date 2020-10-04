Total Covid-19 casesView charts and maps
UK cases surge as government admits technical faults
Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe in London
The number of positive coronavirus cases within the UK surged again on Sunday, with the government admitting that “technical” issues had caused delays in the publication of test results.
A record 22,961 new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Sunday, an increase of more than 10,000 compared to 12,872 on Saturday.
The government said that “an issue” had been identified overnight on Friday “in the automated process that transfers positive cases data to PHE”.
As a result, the number of coronavirus cases announced on Saturday and Sunday included 15,841 additional cases from between September 25 and Friday. Last night, the government said that a “technical issue” would affect case numbers in coming days.
A message on the coronavirus data dashboard on Saturday warned that data published in the next few days would “include some additional cases” from between September 24 and October 1.
In an interview with BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday, UK prime minister Boris Johnson argued that government testing data was still “reliable” and the recent problems on a “computing error.”
He said: “All the people who had a positive test have now been notified and I think the data that we have is realistic, and again it’s very useful in helping us to identify you know where the incidence is and what we need to do to tackle it.”
Boris Johnson, left, is interviewed by the BBC’s Andrew Marr on Sunday
Mr Johnson defended his testing system, arguing that while it was not “perfect” and he remained “frustrated” with it, testing had “ made a huge difference” to the government’s ability to track the virus’ growth.
“I think by international comparators it is really very, very good indeed and yes it could be a lot better, but we’re going to get a lot better. And by the way they’re going to get up to 500,000 tests a day by the end of this month,” he added.
The latest figures follow growing criticism from Labour who have accused the government of “serial incompetence” and have called for greater “clarity”.
Speaking to Andrew Marr ahead of Mr Johnson’s interview, shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth argued that the testing system was “simply not working” and said the lockdown rules appeared to “chop and change all over the place.”
He said: “We support local restrictions, but what people want is clarity… So we need clarity on why an area goes into restrictions, clarity on how an area gets out of restrictions.”
Mr Ashworth said local authorities should have control over the testing system and the tracing system. “The CIRCO call centre is simply not working. In Bradford, in Oldham it’s around 50 per cent of contacts are getting traced. No wonder they’re failing to get on top of the infection.”
Students call on UK endowments to invest responsibly
Attracta Mooney and Siobhan Riding in London
University endowments across the UK, which oversee £15bn in assets, are being urged to “radically reform” how they invest by a new student-led campaign that calls for higher education institutions to pile cash into renewable energy and social housing.
The Invest for Change campaign, which launches on Monday, reflects growing pressure on universities to invest responsibility as concerns mount about climate change and social injustice in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Students have made it clear that universities can no longer get away with investing in the climate crisis and social injustice,” said Larissa Kennedy, president of the National Union of Students. “We urgently need them to listen to students’ demands and invest in solutions to the global problems we face.”
Mass gatherings might need guidance not banning
George Russell in Hong Kong
Governments might have to manage group gatherings rather than ban them, a report in the British Medical Journal suggests.
Violations of rules against gatherings are spreading worldwide, in places as diverse as the UK, US, Australia, Japan and South Korea. The answer, say psychologists, might not be a crackdown but better risk assessment.
“It feels healthy and meaningful and life affirming to be with other human beings in crowds,” Jonathan Kanter, a psychologist at the University of Washington, told the BMJ. “We’re built by nature to crave that.”
While governments and the private sector have tried to create digital versions of events — from Saudi Arabia’s virtual hajj pilgrimage and online pub quizzes in Hong Kong to digital raves in the UK and fake crowd noise added to Taiwan sports broadcasts — they are no substitute for the real thing.
A socially distanced concert in Barcelona
Group video calls may "worsen some participants’ moods, particularly if they feel forced to join a call", the BMJ noted, adding that "physically gathering together will always be preferable to some".
The risks associated with physical distancing can be managed, according to research. Most clusters of Covid-19 transmission have been associated with indoor activities, so "outdoor events have been increasingly touted”, the BMJ noted.
In August, another BMJ article suggested that “high occupancy events in outdoor, well-ventilated areas may be extremely low risk so long as people are not bunched together for long periods and are not shouting or speaking without face masks”.
The BMJ said researchers from the Martin Luther University of Halle-Wittenberg in Leipzig are studying attendance and distancing measures at a small, experimental indoor concert. “The hall hosted 1400 people, all of whom had tested negative for Covid-19 and wore tracking devices that showed when they came into close contact with others and for how long.”
Similar experiments are under way in Australia, Belgium and Denmark. “Nobody knows how problematic mass gatherings will prove to be,” the BMJ acknowledged.
Saudi Arabia reopens its holy cities to pilgrims
George Russell in Hong Kong
The first group of an estimated 100,000 pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia on Sunday as the kingdom prepares for a socially distanced Islamic umrah or "lesser pilgrimage", official media reported.
No more than 6,000 people daily are permitted to perform the umrah, which takes several hours and can be undertaken at any time of the year. The hajj, or "greater pilgrimage", takes several days at a specific time of year.
In 2019, more than 2.5m visitors and residents performed the umrah. This year only 108,000 permits have been issued to pilgrims.
Authorities closed the holy cities of Mecca and Medina to pilgrims in March as a response to the coronavirus pandemic. They were cautiously reopened on Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
New Zealand hospitals free of Covid-19 patients
George Russell in Hong Kong
The sole remaining coronavirus patient in hospital in New Zealand has been discharged, the country’s health ministry said at the weekend.
There were still 41 active cases as of Saturday, after the total briefly exceeded 50 last week with the arrival of 10 coronavirus-positive passengers on a flight from India.
The passengers were aboard an Air India flight from Delhi to Auckland that arrived on September 26. “We can report that cases were spread out throughout the plane on their flight to New Zealand, sitting between rows 14 and 41,” the ministry said in a statement.
“We acknowledge that this is a high number of cases,” the statement added. “It reflects that most of the rest of the world continues to experience high levels of Covid-19.”
Dior and Chloé show clothes for a homebound reality
A creation for Dior's Spring-Summer 2021 collection shown at Paris fashion week
Carola Long in London
The Spring/Summer 2021 womenswear shows in Paris were a combination of online and face-to-face events.
Marine Serre, who describes her fashion as “eco-futurist”, made a / film that was relevant to the multiple crises facing the world.
“Our style of life is completely different,” said Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri in a Zoom interview. “It’s a more intimate relationship with clothes now that we don’t see so many people. We want something more comfortable.”
Chloé’s Natacha Ramsay-Levi staged a physical event, with models wandering along Parisian streets before converging on the steps of the Palais de Tokyo for an outdoor show.
Singapore’s daily Covid-19 tally drops to single digits
Singapore reported a single-digit tally of new cases at the weekend, the lowest daily number since March.
The health ministry announced just six new cases on Saturday. However, the ministry announced 12 new cases on Sunday.
While eight of the weekend’s cases were imported, officials said the 10 other cases were still being investigated.
News you might have missed ...
English club football officials are racing to agree on a rescue package funded by the Premier League, the country’s top division, to save smaller professional teams after the UK government refused to bail out the sport. Crisis talks were held this week between chief executive Richard Masters and Rick Parry, chairman of the English Football League, which runs lower tiers.
Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic speaker of the US House of Representatives, pleaded for US airlines to halt their plans to cut thousands of jobs, telling them that further fiscal support would come soon. "I am calling upon the airlines to delay their devastating job cuts as relief for airline workers is being advanced in Congress,” she said.
MGM’s No Time To Die, the last outing for Daniel Craig as British secret agent James Bond, has been postponed to next year as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on Hollywood. The $250m film, the 25th in the Bond franchise, had been scheduled to debut on November 20 but is being pushed back for a second time.
Small businesses will have to wait several more months to discover if their insurance will pay out for coronavirus disruption, after insurers and the UK regulator indicated they would take disputed claims all the way to the Supreme Court. At a hearing on Friday, lawyers for the Financial Conduct Authority and two policyholder action groups won clarifications on their right to claim.
Superdry chief executive Julian Dunkerton bought £1.57m-worth of the company’s shares after it released its annual results, in which the UK premium clothing retailer’s losses fell further as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Pre-tax losses deepened to £167m, from £89m last year while revenues fell by nearly a fifth to £704m, which the company attributed to the pandemic.
Uber has sold a stake in its freight business to outside investors, as it looks to pare its exposure to non-core ventures and recover from a hit to its ride-hailing business during the pandemic. Greenbriar Equity led a group of investors committing $500m to Uber Freight, the companies announced, as the equity investment valued the division at $3.3bn.
Video game developer Sumo has benefited from the surge in gaming during the pandemic, launching seven games in the first half of 2020, including four for which it owns intellectual property, and seeing adjusted cash profits rise 15 per cent year-on-year to £6m. The margin did take a hit, contracting 2.3 percentage points to 22.8 per cent.
Amazon is expanding its operations in Singapore, in the latest sign of the city-state’s growing appeal as an Asian hub for global technology companies. The US technology group will take over three floors of Citigroup’s offices, as the US bank moves employees to Changi as it adjusts operations following the pandemic.
