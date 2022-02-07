This article is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

School students are invited to share their views on the representativeness of British politics, in a competition run by the Political Studies Association and the Financial Times with the Association for Citizenship Teaching.

Applicants, who can be students of any subject aged 16-19 in schools or colleges in the UK, have until 25 May 2022 to write up to 600 words on the theme: “UK Parliament doesn’t look or sound like the rest of the country: should this change and, if so, how?

The best ideas will be published in the Financial Times and the PSA’s Political Insight magazine. Full details and how to enter are available here.

Entries will be judged based on the strength and originality of their suggestions, as well as the clarity of their writing and arguments.

Students are welcome to attend a free online blog writing workshop in the final week of March to offer help and advice on the best way to present their ideas.

The competition is part of the FT’s schools programme, which provides free access to the FT for students aged 16-19, their teachers and schools around the world.

Supporting ideas and data for entrants can be found in the FT including its UK politics and policy coverage. Full details and information on submission are available on the competition website.