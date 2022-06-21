Global stock markets have suffered their biggest weekly drop since the start of the pandemic, and cryptocurrencies have crashed. As younger investors struggle to absorb the losses, they also have the rising cost of living to contend with. This week, Money Clinic host Claer Barrett speaks to Ashley, a 28-year-old investor who has lost thousands of pounds, about how he’s weathering the financial storm, and two of the FT’s top investment brains unpick exactly what has been happening in world markets and where things could go from here. Katie Martin, the FT’s markets editor, and Robert Armstrong, the FT’s US financial commentator and author of the Unhedged newsletter, have plenty of ideas for new investors thinking about their next move.

Want more?

Claer’s most recent FT column offers pointers to young investors:

https://www.ft.com/content/83aa143b-1f84-48e9-a6f7-6c21deef278d

The financial advice that older FT readers would pass down to younger investors:

https://www.ft.com/content/1d71cdc1-5a7d-464a-9d82-bbf7b29a4656

If you would like to be a guest on a future episode of Money Clinic, email us at money@ft.com or send Claer a DM on social media — she’s @ClaerB on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

