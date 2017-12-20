Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

I don‘t think I‘ll use it Please tell us why (optional) Send Feedback

The era of genetic medicine is dawning at last. Treatments that alter a patient’s DNA have spent more than 25 years undergoing clinical trials — and this week the US Food and Drug Administration issued its first marketing approval for gene therapy to correct an inherited disease.

The green light for Luxturna, which treats a rare form of progressive blindness, is the forerunner of several more gene therapy approvals expected in the near future. Experimental DNA medicines designed to correct genetic defects that cause a range of other diseases besides blindness, including blood disorders such as haemophilia and thalassaemia, are showing promising results in patients.

At the same time the FDA is beginning to approve oncology treatments that give the patient’s immune system a genetic tweak to fight cancer. Although these so-called Car-T products work in a different way, they fall within the FDA’s broad definition of gene therapy.

The commercial arrival of gene therapy has taken far longer than the clinical pioneers expected in the early 1990s, when analysts were confidently predicting a $1bn market by 2000. As often happens when a revolutionary biomedical technology appears, the initial burst of enthusiasm leads people to underestimate the technical problems that must be overcome to bring it safely and reliably to patients. Monoclonal antibodies, which took more than 20 years to become a mainstay of cancer medicine, are another example.

Now that gene therapy is here, the pharma industry must work effectively with healthcare providers to bring the benefits to patients. That means deciding how to pay for a one-off cure for a disease that until now has required long-term palliative treatment.

Although Spark Therapeutics, the biotech company behind Luxturna, has not yet disclosed the price of its newly approved product, analysts expect it and other gene therapies to cost around $1m for each patient. At first sight a million-dollar medicine may seem horrendously expensive, both to the providers who will have to pay for it and to pharma industry’s critics who accuse companies of making excess profits at patients’ expense.

On reflection, however, $1m is a fair price for a biological medicine that has taken many years to develop, is expensive to produce and, unlike conventional drugs, is administered just once — or at least it is reasonable if the therapy really does remove permanently the underlying genetic cause of the disease. The costs of caring for a patient seriously ill with a progressive disease frequently exceed $100,000 a year.

But medical innovation is not primarily about money. The main motivation is to reduce the human suffering from illness. It is hard to put a price on preserving the eyesight of children who would go blind without gene therapy.

While $1m or more may be worth paying to transform the life of a sick child, it need not be paid all at once up front. Gene therapy companies should be prepared to negotiate progressive payment schedules, perhaps linked to the results of treatment over a number of years. This may require imaginative forward thinking from healthcare providers who have until now been wedded to annual budgets.

Pharmaceutical history suggests that the costs of gene therapy will fall as more competitors enter the field. New technology such as Crispr gene editing will also save development time and money. Genetic medicine may have been slow to arrive but, without being over-optimistic, we can expect it to transform healthcare over the coming decade without breaking the bank.