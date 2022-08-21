Bella Freud’s Ciao (£155 for 300ml) has a top note of bright fresh citrus, but there follows a more humid sex and sunscreen vibe, conjured using fig leaf and orange blossom, with the clever addition of vetiver. The flashy-meets-cool bottle design has all of Freud’s usual insouciance.

For maximum impact, Ormonde Jayne offers a giant diffuser (£250 for 500ml) – ideal for gifting – in its Frangipani scent, which brand founder Linda Pilkington created after travelling in Kenya. The scent of frangipani blossom is balanced with tuberose, lime peel and plum, for a sophisticated take on summer.

Jo Loves Fig Trees fragrance diffuser

Bella Freud Ciao diffuser
Ormonde Jayne Frangipani diffuser

Often used as a backing singer for more celebrated essential oils, mandarin has an uplifting, uncomplicated scent and in Miller Harris’ Mandarin diffuser (£65 for 150ml) Sicilian green mandarin is given its own place in the sun, with geranium and marjoram in harmonious supporting roles.

Jo Malone’s famous Fig Trees scent, inspired by her family holidays in Italy, gets an airing in the Jo Loves fragrance diffuser (£90 for 200ml). An enticing mix of figgy freshness and sweet cassis.

Susanne Kaufmann Relaxing Room Diffuser
Verden D'Orangerie diffuser

Verden stays true to its sustainability mandate with natural, compostable reeds, 100 per cent natural fragrance and recyclable packaging. D’Orangerie (£45 for 100ml) uses orange blossom in a beguiling scent that has a cleansing hint of incense to it.

Susanne Kaufmann’s Relaxing Room Diffuser (£70 for 250ml) is a mountain summer, with calming aromatics and the promise of a fresh breeze. This is, after all the scent that greets you at the Susanne Kaufmann Spa at Hotel Post in the Bregenzerwald region of the Alps. There is summer’s go-to citrus in there, but given warmth by the addition of pine and cinnamon.