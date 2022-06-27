Nato is to agree an overhaul of its battle plans to offer better protection to the alliance’s eastern flank, and there is some debate on how to soften the economic blow of the UK leaving the European Union. Plus, a listener wants to know: Is the UK justified in spending more on science and tech education and less on the arts?

Mentioned in this podcast:

Nato to agree overhaul to bolster Baltic defences against Russian threat

The deafening silence over Brexit’s economic fallout

A tale of two cultures: must Britain choose between science and the arts?

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

