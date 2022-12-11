This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Demand and supply, price controls

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Why the price of oil has dropped despite new constraints on Russian supply

Using a diagram, analyse the expected effects of a fall in supply of a good or service

EU sanctions bar vessels transporting Russian crude from accessing European maritime insurance unless the oil is sold for $60 a barrel or less (read this)

Using a diagram, analyse the effects of a price cap mechanism

With reference to the chart, compare the Brent crude price during the period shown

With reference to the article, identify the reasons why ‘oil prices have not soared but slipped’

Use a diagram to support your answer to the previous question

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College