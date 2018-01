Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

US Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin sent forex traders' screens into meltdown when he said a weak dollar was in US interests. With trade tensions adding to currency volatility, Tim Graf of State Street talks to Roger Blitz about how much more the dollar could suffer from this double whammy, how Europe and China might respond and whether the gains being enjoyed by the euro, the yen and sterling are justified.

