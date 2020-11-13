All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which still-existing British newspaper was originally launched in 1903 as a paper for women by women? © Michel Linssen/Redferns Before joining Oasis (above), Noel Gallagher was a roadie for which band? Captain Louis Nolan was the first person to die in what event? Which video game console was launched by Nintendo in March 2017? What is the highest post in the British civil service? What began in a shop owned by Thomas Farriner? © Collection Christophel/Alamy What was Agatha Christie’s last Hercule Poirot (above) novel? What kind of joint is the shoulder? Longleat is the seat of which marquesses? The characters in which 1984 film include David St Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel and Derek Smalls?

