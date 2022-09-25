Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • Labour markets

Click to watch the short video below and then answer the questions:

Video: Rising temperatures can prove fatal for farm workers | FT Food Revolution

  • Using the information provided, what factors influence the price of agricultural workers?

  • What would you expect to happen to the wages of agricultural workers over the next 25 years?

  • What information gaps exist within the labour market for agricultural workers?

  • How geographically and occupationally mobile are most agricultural workers?

Gavin Simpson and Pete Clift, Economics In Ten podcast

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
