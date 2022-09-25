This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Labour markets

Click to watch the short video below and then answer the questions:

Using the information provided, what factors influence the price of agricultural workers?

What would you expect to happen to the wages of agricultural workers over the next 25 years?

What information gaps exist within the labour market for agricultural workers?

How geographically and occupationally mobile are most agricultural workers?

Gavin Simpson and Pete Clift, Economics In Ten podcast