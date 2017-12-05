Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

Statoil has finally given the go-ahead to a much-delayed but crucial oilfield in the Norwegian Arctic, at a time of intensifying debate about the merits of drilling so far north.

The Norwegian government-controlled company has more than halved the costs for the Johan Castberg project to less than $35 a barrel. It is due to start producing in 2022 and will be only the second oilfield in the Barents Sea.

Johan Castberg is the biggest offshore oil project to be approved this year, according to Statoil but Norway has not had an easy time searching for oil in the region.

Earlier this year, it reported it had found no oil at its big exploration prospect in the Arctic, the Korpfjell field in an area newly opened up for drilling in the south-east of the Norwegian Barents Sea.

This followed a two year hiatus caused by a series of disappointments in trying to find more oil around Johan Castberg. The field is expected to hold 450m-650m barrels of oil equivalent.

Public opposition is also rising in Norway with a majority of people this year for the first time favouring leaving some oil in the ground. The only oilfield that has started producing in the Barents Sea — Eni Norge’s Goliat platform — is shut because of a series of safety problems.

Two environmental organisations are also suing the Norwegian government over opening up new areas of the Barents Sea for exploration, arguing that this goes against an environmental protection clause in the constitution.

Some executives think the Arctic is the industry’s next big frontier but analysts fret it will never be profitable.

“[Johan Castberg] is [a] central part of the further development of the northern regions, and will create substantial value and spin-offs for Norway for 30 years,” said Margareth Ovrum, Statoil’s head of technology, projects and drilling.

Statoil has delayed giving the go-ahead to Johan Castberg at least three times since it was discovered in 2011. But that has enabled it to reduce costs substantially.

The initial estimates were that capital expenditure would be more than NKr100bn, giving a break-even oil price of more than $80 a barrel. Instead, Statoil now forecasts capital spending will be NKr49bn ($6bn) at a break-even of less than $35.

The oil industry has been hampered by a lack of infrastructure in the Barents Sea and has tried to convince the Norwegian government to invest, to lower costs. Statoil said it was looking with other oil companies to find a profitable way to base an oil terminal in the far north of the country.

Arne Sigve Nylund, Statoil’s head of development and production in Norway, said: “The field will be a backbone of the further development of the oil and gas industry in the North. Infrastructure will also be built in a new area on the Norwegian continental shelf. We know from experience that this will create new development opportunities.”

But analysts remain unconvinced over whether the Barents Sea will be enough to make up for Norway’s dwindling oil production, which has halved since the turn of the century. This year, no big oil finds have been made despite a record drilling season while debate has raged over whether Eni’s Goliat field will be profitable.