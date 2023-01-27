© Louise & Maria Thornfeldt

Dior silk faille corset, £1,150, cotton poplin shirt, £1,600, and silk faille skirt, £6,100

Bottega Veneta wool funnel-neck shirt and matching trousers, both POA. Ann Demeulemeester silk pocket bags, £925 each. Throughout: vintage earring, stylist’s own

Meta Campania Collective boiled wool Serge peacoat, €1,400. Alaïa suede hooded body, £2,990, and draped leather skirt, £2,830. Simone Rocha metal and pearl chain necklace, £495. Dr Martens leather The Original 1460 boots, €199

Michael Kors Collection double-crepe fringe jacket dress, £2,490. Simone Rocha taffeta ruffle dress, POA. Wolford 50 denier tights, £35. Vintage wool tank, stylist’s own

Prada nylonette and lace overdress, £6,200, cashmere jumper, £1,560, matching skirt, £1,150, cotton shirt, £1,100, and matching skirt, £950. Wolford 50 denier tights, £35. Dr Martens leather The Original 1460 boots, €199

Ulla Johnson cotton Polline dress, $490. Hermès silk jacquard bodysuit, £2,000, and wool trousers, £2,350. Petar Petrov cotton shirt, €490

Dries Van Noten tailored polyester jacket with metal-hook detail, £1,095. Chloé silk mesh tank dress, £572. Wolford 50 denier tights, £35

Dolce & Gabbana silk organza, wool and cashmere coat, £5,500. Issey Miyake knitted silk dress, £740

Jil Sander By Lucie & Luke Meier wool jacket, POA. Rokh wool buttoned corset and matching chiffon pleat skirt, both POA. Uma Wang silk jacquard dress, £600. Ann Demeulemeester cotton T-shirt, £280, and leather Derby shoes, £840. Simone Rocha metal and pearl chain necklace, £495. Wolford 50 denier tights, £35

Ashlyn cotton shirt bustier, $1,825. Loewe silk chiffon minidress, £1,650

Louis Vuitton wool crepe pleated dress, POA. A.W.A.K.E Mode deconstructed trousers, £1,050

Model, Ella McCutcheon at Ford. Casting, Ben Grimes. Hair, Kalle Eklund at Bryant. Make-up, Patrick Glatthaar at Total World. Manicure, Laura Forget at Artlist. Photo assistants, Estelle Chauffour, Anaïs Lalitte and Ed Aked. Digital operator, Florian Massal. Stylist’s assistants, Aylin Bayhan and Luca Aniello Migliaro. Production, Vera Massias at Farago