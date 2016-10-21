The Hepworth Prize for Sculpture

Phyllida Barlow is part way through installing her immense sculpture “Scree Stage” at the Hepworth Wakefield. The sloping assemblage of pillars and painted metal plates weighs 15 tonnes and, even in this high-ceilinged, purpose-built gallery, it consumes its surroundings. “I feel like a bull in a china shop,” Barlow tells me. We are sheltering underneath the sculpture, her assistants manoeuvring plates above our heads. She corrects herself, po-faced. “Not a bull. A large cow.”

According to Andrew Bonacina, chief curator at the Hepworth Wakefield, Barlow’s is the most time-consuming installation in the gallery’s history. Yet it represents only a quarter of the work it has brought in over the past fortnight. For the inaugural £30,000 Hepworth Prize for Sculpture, the gallery is presenting side-by-side shows from all four nominees: Barlow, Steven Claydon, Helen Marten and David Medalla.

The prize exhibition, which opens today and will be judged on November 17, is the most ambitious project that the gallery has undertaken since it opened in 2011 with a mandate to promote the legacy of Barbara Hepworth, born here in 1903, and to house Wakefield Council’s art collection. As well as the logistics and cost of exhibiting all four shortlisted sculptors, the gallery made the decision to do away with nominating criteria: no age limit, no career requirements, no rules on what counts as sculpture.

“People are so quick to jump on notions of how we package various artists together,” says Hepworth Wakefield director Simon Wallis, who chaired the selection panel. “But it disobeys the sovereign individuality of the artists.”

His approach has resulted in a shortlist of uncommon breadth.

Barlow’s presence feels like the clearest vindication of the relaxed selection criteria. After a distinguished career teaching at London’s Slade School of Fine Art, the 72-year-old has found critical acclaim for her own work only in the past half decade. This year has seen a flush of achievements: in January, a CBE; in March, the announcement she will represent Britain at next year’s Venice Biennale; this coming Friday, an exhibition of new work at the Kunsthalle Zürich.

David Medalla with one of his ‘bubble machines’ © Adam Nankervis

Although David Medalla is only two years Barlow’s senior, his show in the next room has the feel of a mini-retrospective: all three works — “A Stitch in Time”, “Sand Machine, Bahagari” and the mesmerising kinetic bubble sculpture “Cloud Canyons” — were first made in the 1960s, when Filipino-born Medalla was active in circles that took in Marcel Duchamp and Man Ray. Perhaps tired of talking about ideas he conceived half a century ago, Medalla shows me his photos instead — evidence of a life lived at the heart of cultural communities in Paris, London and New York (where he was admitted to Columbia University aged 12). One image shows a young Medalla at a party, William Burroughs on one side, Francis Bacon on the other.

Helen Marten’s seven sculptural works quickly destroy any meditative calm that Medalla’s bubbles might have conjured. They are, in Wallis’s words, “highly agitating and anxiety-causing, but also playful” — intricate assemblages of readymade and handmade objects that lead your eye, and your mind, skittishly from place to place: a wooden snake slithering into a pipe, overripe figs nestled in a crevice opposite them, as if stashed there by small hands, a hospital bracelet …

‘Part offering (doubtless other creatures would have come and gone also, of course)’ by Helen Marten © Helen Marten

Like Barlow, Marten is having an extraordinary year. The 30-year-old is a Turner Prize nominee, and has a solo show, Drunk Brown House, at The Serpentine in London.

Steven Claydon’s exhibition in the last room (or perhaps it is the first) appears to be the most traditionally sculptural: upturned antiquity busts, tribal masks arranged on a log. But it’s a trick. The statues, the log, reveal themselves on inspection to be painted polyurethane, cheap imitations smuggled into a gallery setting. It’s one of the many sensory deceptions — visual, audible, olfactory — with which he confronts visitors.

Installation from ‘The Gilded Bough’ exhibition by Steven Claydon © Todd White

When the Turner Prize imposed an age limit of 50 in 1991, it was in response to two perceived problems: the preponderance of older prize winners, and the difficulties in trying to compare “artists of very different kinds”, as Tate director Nicholas Serota put it in one interview.

The incommensurability of the artists nominated for the Hepworth Prize for Sculpture is clear. If this were a film award ceremony, Medalla would be receiving a lifetime achievement award, Marten best newcomer.

Perhaps the one thing that unites the nominees is that none has worked much outside galleries. Where Hepworth carved stone and cast bronze, her works destined for parks and public podiums, these artists work in delicate mediums better suited to interiors: Marten’s tiny details of placement; Medalla’s ephemeral bubbles; Claydon’s sensory trickery. Barlow, whose work has the heft that most readily associates itself with public sculpture, often destroys her works to make new ones with the scraps.

Wallis thinks the difference is not just a question of materials, but also arises from a greater caution about commissioning public art now than during Hepworth’s lifetime. Hers was a moment, he says, with “a clear sense of identity, a clear sense of having moved through a major crisis that pulled everyone together. But I would love to see a public commission from any one of these artists,” he adds.

In a way, the creation of this prize represents the end of one phase at the Hepworth and the beginning of another. By attaching Barbara Hepworth’s name to a contemporary sculpture prize, it completes the gallery’s primary mission — to secure her reputation as a great artist and demonstrate her relevance to current debates.

Looking forward, it has an additional purpose. Wallis has been instrumental in formalising the Yorkshire Sculpture Triangle — a label that unites the Hepworth with the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, the Henry Moore Institute and the Leeds Art Gallery, all within 20 miles of one another — as a tourist destination. He sees this prize as a way of bringing substance to the brand. “It can’t just be a marketing ruse,” he says of the triangle. “You’ve got to keep doing things that enter the public consciousness meaningfully. I think the prize will do that.”

He is in the early stages of expanding the concept by planning a Yorkshire Sculpture Triangle triennial. It will involve simultaneous exhibitions across venues and, he hopes, will incorporate schemes that will give The Hepworth Wakefield more of a visible presence in the ex-industrial town it calls home.

“Why on earth don’t we have a fourth plinth in Wakefield and in Leeds?” he says, referring to the popular public sculpture initiative in Trafalgar Square. “I think that as well as thinking about what we do inside our building, we should be thinking about what we can push out into public space.”

To February 19, Hepworth Wakefield hepworthwakefield.org

Photographs: Paul Crosby; Helen Marten; Adam Nankervis; Todd White