We analyse the remarkable by-election outcome. On top of the two biggest parliamentary defeats of his career as prime minister, we’ll look at just how much trouble Boris Johnson is in and whether he’s about to face a leadership challenge. Political editor George Parker and chief political commentator Robert Shrimsley discuss.

And we look at the coronavirus situation following a huge rise in case numbers and whether the NHS is at risk of being overwhelmed this winter. Will plan B work or will plan C be required? What would that look like? And with the Bank of England raising rates for the first time in years, how will the economy cope? Health editor Sarah Neville and economics editor Chris Giles discuss.

Audio: Sky News + BBC

Presented by Sebastian Payne. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Sean McGarrity,

