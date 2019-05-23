Having fun? “Guest satisfaction” matters to Merlin Entertainments, operator of Legoland parks and Madame Tussauds. But US activist investor ValueAct has not been enjoying the ride. It has built a 9.3 per cent stake but the shares have flatlined. ValueAct now wants Merlin to find a private equity buyer.

ValueAct invested in Merlin, which was listed by private equity owners in 2013, after a series of setbacks. These included a slump in UK tourism and a 2015 accident at the Alton Towers theme park. Disappointment over sales growth and investment returns prompted downgrades by analysts, thwarting hopes of shares recovering.

The US activist reckons private owners would be more patient, giving investments such as the Peppa Pig park in Shanghai time to pay off. A weak share price risks demoralising managers and destabilising the company, its letter to Merlin warned. ValueAct suggests Merlin’s shares are worth 30 per cent more than at present. That would offer it a respectable exit, but would not be overambitious. The implied enterprise value to ebitda multiple of 11 would be in line with the average since its listing.

But could Merlin do better if it remained listed? Like a grouchy uncle who doesn’t get roller coasters, ValueAct thinks markets underrate the stock. Managers, led by veteran chief executive Nick Varney, share some of the blame. In the past two years, returns on invested capital were below the cost, according to Bloomberg. UBS reckons ROIC will be flat for next four years. Payback on new projects may be lower, critics say. A listing keeps pressure on executives.

ValueAct claims to be a long-term strategic investor. But Merlin has a bigger one in the form of the Kirk Kristiansens. The wealthy Danes have a near 30 per cent stake in Merlin and own its collaborator, the Lego toys group. They want to protect the Lego brand, and could block a takeover. Minorities should ignore ValueAct, hang on to the rollercoaster and scream if they want to go faster.