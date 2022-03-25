© Quentin De Briey

Giorgio Armani wool double-breasted jacket, £1,900, and stretch-wool trousers, £880. Dries Van Noten cotton shirt, £380. Charvet leather slippers, £270. Socks, model’s own

The Row cotton cashmere twill coat, £1,800, and viscose top, £970. Dries Van Noten wool/mohair trousers, £530

Prada wool jacket, £2,600. Oamc cotton and viscose jumper, £670

Dior silk textured jacquard jacket, £2,100, and silk/wool satin flared trousers, £1,450. Lemaire silk shirt, £730. Vintage slippers, stylist’s own

Louis Vuitton wool jacket, £2,300, and cigarette trousers, £790. Vintage shirt and shoes, stylist’s own. Socks, model’s own

Canali wool/silk/linen suit, £1,560. Vintage shirt and tie, stylist’s own. Earring, model’s own

Loro Piana cotton and wool double-rain-system trench, £3,000. Gucci wool check jacket, £2,200, and matching trousers, £775. Charvet leather slippers, €320. Vintage shirt and tie, stylist’s own. Socks, model’s own

Dolce & Gabbana wool bistretch double-breasted jacket, £1,650, and virgin wool trousers, £625. Vivienne Westwood cotton polo top, £185. Vintage slippers, stylist’s own. Socks, model’s own

Hermès leather coat, £13,900. Acne Studios cotton trousers, POA. Charvet leather slippers, £270. Vintage shirt and tie, stylist’s own

Vivienne Westwood double-breasted cotton jacket, £950, and matching trousers, £455. Dries Van Noten wool/mohair blazer (seen underneath), £1,000. Vintage slippers, stylist’s own. Socks, model’s own

Herno stretch jersey PEF blazer, £470. Lanvin wool/mohair trousers, £760. Vintage shirt and belt, stylist’s own. Earring, model’s own

Brioni linen jacket, £3,630. Acne Studios satin shirt, £270. Alled Martinez viscose trousers, £340. Vintage slippers, stylist’s own. Earring, model’s own

Model, Ottawa Kwami at Premium. Casting, Piotr Chamier at Streeters. Hair, Joseph Pujalte at Bryant. Make-up, Lauren Bos at Bryant. Photographer’s assistants, Achraf Issami and Robert Gascó. Stylist’s assistants, Alexandra Lefèvre and Arianna Cavallo. Production, Roland Parrot at Kitten. Shot at The Bank of Bordeaux and Lieux Privés