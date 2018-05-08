European powers have vowed to uphold an international nuclear deal with Iran even as President Donald Trump prepared to pull the US out of the accord.

Two European diplomats told the Financial Times that Mike Pompeo, US secretary of state, warned EU officials over the weekend that Mr Trump was likely to withdraw from the deal.

“He said: ‘Don’t be too optimistic, things don’t look good, but it’s the president who is going to decide’,” one of the diplomats said.

The second diplomat said Europeans were bracing for Mr Trump to adopt a more severe approach than initially expected, refusing to waive a second set of sanctions due to be renewed in July and even imposing additional counter-measures.

On Tuesday, senior officials from France, Germany, Britain and the EU met Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister, in Brussels for talks on how to save the accord.

We Europeans continue to rely on [the deal] and its full implementation for our own security policy interests. In the next few days, it will be important to keep in touch with all sides in order to prevent an uncontrolled escalation

Europe’s resignation to a US withdrawal from what Mr Trump has branded the “worst deal ever” has fuelled efforts to sustain the 2015 accord without Washington’s involvement.

German foreign ministry officials said the Europeans vowed to continue to implement the deal, as long as Iran fulfilled its obligations. The agreement — which is also signed by China and Russia, as well as being endorsed by the UN Security Council — offered Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear programme.

“We Europeans continue to rely on [the deal] and its full implementation for our own security policy interests,” a German foreign ministry official said. “In the next few days, it will be important to keep in touch with all sides in order to prevent an uncontrolled escalation.”

Britain’s Foreign Office said it was “deeply pessimistic” ahead of Mr Trump’s promised announcement. “Our objective will remain to uphold and maintain the [deal],” it said, adding that it was waiting to see the US plan to achieve the “shared goal of preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and addressing their regional behaviour”.

Europeans are alarmed by the potential consequences of Mr Trump’s expected withdrawal. One European diplomat said “we have yet fully to understand and spell out” what happens next.

The statements underscored a growing sense that visits to Washington by President Emmanuel Macron of France, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Boris Johnson, Britain’s foreign secretary, had failed to persuade the US to recommit to the accord.

Mr Trump and some of his closest advisers argue the deal needs to be “fixed”, including by extending time limits on restraints on Iran’s nuclear activities and cracking down on Tehran’s ballistic missile activities and role in regional conflicts.

But the accord’s backers say its collapse could trigger an atomic arms race in the Middle East and dangerous knock-on effects for other nuclear anti-proliferation efforts, notably Mr Trump’s planned summit with North Korea’s President Kim Jong Un.

Twitter: @mikepeeljourno