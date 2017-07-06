One in three English nursing homes are underperforming

A third of nursing homes in England are underperforming and putting vulnerable and elderly residents at risk, according to a report into the care sector.

Of 4,042 nursing homes inspected during the past three years, 32 per cent were rated “inadequate” or “in need of improvement” by the Care Quality Commission regulator.

Just over three-quarters of adult social care services — which includes care schemes for people living independently and nursing homes for the elderly and people with disabilities — were rated as “good” in their report, which was published on Thursday.

However, just over one in five were judged to be below par by the watchdog, and only 2 per cent of services were rated “outstanding”.

“While we make no apology for setting the bar high, this is considerably lower than we originally expected,” said Andrea Sutcliffe, chief inspector of adult social care at the regulator, who added that “quality across England is undeniably variable”.

Inadequate staff levels, lack of skills and problems with the administration of medication were all factors leading to poor care, the regulator said in its report.

The regulator cited Mossley Manor Care Home, a facility in Liverpool that has since closed, as an example of particularly poor practices, where residents were at risk of serious injury.

“Some residents were unkempt and smelled strongly of urine or body odour, having not received a bath or shower in the previous three weeks,” the report said. “Bedrooms were not being cleaned regularly and some contained mouldy and congealed tea and coffee cups.”

Funding suitable care for the elderly and sick is likely to prove increasingly challenging given the UK’s ageing population.

“The new report is therefore yet another warning to the government that they must commit more money to our country’s social care system to protect the older people who depend on it,” said Caroline Abrahams, director of Age UK, the charity.

The CQC’s report is based on more than 33,000 inspections carried out since 2014. Smaller facilities tended to perform better, with 89 per cent of small nursing and small residential homes rated “good” or “outstanding”, compared with 65 per cent of large nursing homes and 72 per cent of large residential homes.