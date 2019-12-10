STANDOUT Norton Rose Fulbright The firm created Network Traffic Analyzer, a digital tool that lets corporate clients identify where data is being collected and disclosed. It creates a full view of data collected by apps, websites and internet-of-things devices. This allows the firm to provide legal recommendations to ensure clients are compliant with data protection and privacy laws. Commended: Steven Roosa 9 8 8 25

STANDOUT Dentons Dentons Data is a new multidisciplinary offering that combines legal advice with project management, process optimisation, data mapping, IT security assessment and vendor management. Clients select from a menu of services and pay fixed fees. Commended: Kirsten Thompson 8 8 8 24

HIGHLY COMMENDED Latham & Watkins Collaborated with blockchain technology company ConsenSys to create Automated Convertible Note, a free tool for blockchain start-ups raising funds. The tool makes offering digital tokens easier and more affordable while ensuring a range of financial regulatory requirements are met. Since launching in May 2019, the tool has been accessed more than 1,200 times. 9 8 6 23

HIGHLY COMMENDED Creel, García-Cuéllar, Aiza y Enríquez Created a practice area to advise entrepreneurs and venture capital groups in Mexico's start-up economy. The firm provides affordable legal advice and commercial support in exchange for a long-term commitment to engage with Creel on future legal transactions such as fundraising. Commended: Jean Michel Enríquez 6 8 8 22

HIGHLY COMMENDED Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt The firm developed Estoppel Express, which automates and speeds up production of large volumes of estoppel certificates in commercial property transactions. The tool can save up to half the legal costs related to creation of the certificates. 7 8 7 22

COMMENDED Kirkland & Ellis Risk models and dashboards are now available to help the firm's clients assess and manage cross-border litigation risk. The mathematical models use data to provide recommendations. New models cover anti-money laundering and the assessment of workplace compliance risks. 7 7 7 21

COMMENDED Littler Mendelson Since February 2018, more than 120 clients have used Littler's pay equity assessment service, which automates pay equity audits. The system pinpoints statistically significant discrepancies in an employees’ pay. 7 7 7 21

COMMENDED Eversheds Sutherland The firm developed a career planning and mentoring programme for in-house legal teams. It works with clients to help them develop career progression schemes and strategies for in-house lawyers. Commended: Kristy Weathers 6 8 6 20

COMMENDED Nelson Mullins The firm automated regulatory compliance to meet the standards set by the US Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, which covers data privacy in the healthcare industry. Its web platform, HIPAA2Z, gives recommendations and tailors documents to clients' needs, saving time and cost. 5 8 7 20

COMMENDED White & Case An online tool created by the firm can be used free by anyone to find if their documentation or transactions will be affected by a rule change made by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US. 5 8 7 20

COMMENDED Hogan Lovells The firm combined research, analysis and tools for clients that offer online education on a global scale. The different resources and services are packaged as a fixed-fee subscription product under the brand Education Goes International. 6 7 6 19

COMMENDED Kirkland & Ellis The firm wrote a universal policy form for insurers that provide Kirkland & Ellis clients with policies in connection with mergers and acquisitions. The form cuts out time and money that would otherwise be spent negotiating these policies. 6 6 7 19