Print this page
Experimental feature

Listen to this article

00:00
00:00
Experimental feature

The tables below rank law firms and in-house legal teams for the FT Innovative Lawyers North America awards.

New Products and Services
RankLaw firmDescriptionOriginalityLeadershipImpactTotal
STANDOUTNorton Rose FulbrightThe firm created Network Traffic Analyzer, a digital tool that lets corporate clients identify where data is being collected and disclosed. It creates a full view of data collected by apps, websites and internet-of-things devices. This allows the firm to provide legal recommendations to ensure clients are compliant with data protection and privacy laws. Commended: Steven Roosa98825
STANDOUTDentonsDentons Data is a new multidisciplinary offering that combines legal advice with project management, process optimisation, data mapping, IT security assessment and vendor management. Clients select from a menu of services and pay fixed fees. Commended: Kirsten Thompson88824
HIGHLY COMMENDEDLatham & WatkinsCollaborated with blockchain technology company ConsenSys to create Automated Convertible Note, a free tool for blockchain start-ups raising funds. The tool makes offering digital tokens easier and more affordable while ensuring a range of financial regulatory requirements are met. Since launching in May 2019, the tool has been accessed more than 1,200 times. 98623
HIGHLY COMMENDEDCreel, García-Cuéllar, Aiza y EnríquezCreated a practice area to advise entrepreneurs and venture capital groups in Mexico's start-up economy. The firm provides affordable legal advice and commercial support in exchange for a long-term commitment to engage with Creel on future legal transactions such as fundraising. Commended: Jean Michel Enríquez68822
HIGHLY COMMENDEDOsler, Hoskin & Harcourt The firm developed Estoppel Express, which automates and speeds up production of large volumes of estoppel certificates in commercial property transactions. The tool can save up to half the legal costs related to creation of the certificates.78722
COMMENDEDKirkland & EllisRisk models and dashboards are now available to help the firm's clients assess and manage cross-border litigation risk. The mathematical models use data to provide recommendations. New models cover anti-money laundering and the assessment of workplace compliance risks.77721
COMMENDEDLittler MendelsonSince February 2018, more than 120 clients have used Littler's pay equity assessment service, which automates pay equity audits. The system pinpoints statistically significant discrepancies in an employees’ pay. 77721
COMMENDEDEversheds SutherlandThe firm developed a career planning and mentoring programme for in-house legal teams. It works with clients to help them develop career progression schemes and strategies for in-house lawyers. Commended: Kristy Weathers68620
COMMENDEDNelson MullinsThe firm automated regulatory compliance to meet the standards set by the US Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, which covers data privacy in the healthcare industry. Its web platform, HIPAA2Z, gives recommendations and tailors documents to clients' needs, saving time and cost.58720
COMMENDEDWhite & CaseAn online tool created by the firm can be used free by anyone to find if their documentation or transactions will be affected by a rule change made by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US.58720
COMMENDEDHogan LovellsThe firm combined research, analysis and tools for clients that offer online education on a global scale. The different resources and services are packaged as a fixed-fee subscription product under the brand Education Goes International. 67619
COMMENDEDKirkland & EllisThe firm wrote a universal policy form for insurers that provide Kirkland & Ellis clients with policies in connection with mergers and acquisitions. The form cuts out time and money that would otherwise be spent negotiating these policies. 66719
COMMENDEDSheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton Data analysis company Syndio and Sheppard Mullin worked together on automating a process to discover disparities in employee pay. Clients pay less than if hiring a consultancy and also gain legal advice. 76619
New Products and Services (in-house)
RankIn-house legal teamDescriptionOriginalityLeadershipImpactTotal
StandoutWestern UnionThe money transfer company built a complex regulatory and compliance framework that enabled it to work with Amazon to create Amazon PayCode. This allowed Amazon customers to shop online but to pay locally in cash using Western Union's platform. The service is available in 20 countries.88824
Highly CommendedGeneral MotorsThe carmaker's legal team used their vehicle safety expertise to work with company engineers to help develop autonomous vehicles that meet US safety standards. The vehicles are the first fully integrated AVs to be compliant from the start of the manufacturing process. They can be used on public roads for more than testing and product evaluation. 77822
Highly CommendedWaymoThe team helped with the December 2018 launch of Waymo One, the first commercial autonomous ride-hailing app. The service is available in parts of Phoenix, Arizona, and catered to about 1,000 riders in driverless cars in its first six months.88622
CommendedAonCompany lawyers provided support for the Aon New Ventures Group, whose aim is to increase Aon's investment in innovative businesses in areas including intellectual property and reinsurance. A committee reviews the new ventures, taking into account development reviews and risk. 77721
CommendedArgo AICompany lawyers advised the autonomous vehicle group on intellectual property issues connected with the launch of Argoverse, two data sets released on a non-commercial licence for use by researchers in the autonomous vehicle industry. The data are supported by maps to test and teach self-driving vehicles to understand the surroundings. 77721
CommendedNasdaqThe legal and market-technology teams at the US stock exchange produced a tool that can detect spoofing, or the illegal use of algorithms to outpace other traders and manipulate the market. 76821

Explore the Innovative Lawyers North America rankings 2019

Overall

Business of Law

Legal Expertise

Get alerts on Legal services when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)
Explore the Special Report
READ MORE

Disruption turns in-house lawyers into strategic enablers

About this Special Report

The US justice system is being politicised on all sides, at all levels. Plus: top 10 legal innovators; three ways to improve gender diversity in firms; protecting immigrants’ rights; preserving attorney-client privilege; deals lawyers’ skills

See all 15 stories

Follow the topics in this article