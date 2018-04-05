Fighting off bugs makes people feel worse, then better. The shares of anti-virus company Sophos are also prone to such fluctuations. The share price fell by a fifth in February, only to rise by a similar percentage on Thursday. The volatility is a sign of the hopes and fears around an emerging star of the European tech sector.

The February jitters were sparked by a slowdown in billings in its third quarter, while the latest boost followed news that full-year billings were up by more than a fifth. Those sort of growth figures explain why the company attracts fans. The cyber security market is growing fast and Sophos is outpacing it. It is a cloud specialist providing protection against multiplying threats, from ransomware to hacking. Three-quarters of sales are to existing customers, providing plenty of opportunities for cross-selling.

The company has set itself ambitious targets: it wants billings (a leading indicator of sales) to rise to $1bn by March 2020, from $771m now. With the share price down over a quarter from its late-January high, Sophos’s enterprise value is four times forward sales. On that metric, the shares are cheaper than US rivals Fortinet at 4.6 times or Palo Alto Networks at 6.7.

But revenue is vanity, profits are sanity — and Sophos is not tipped to make an operating profit until next year at the earliest. Its preferred metric is “cash ebitda”, which measures billings adjusted for factors ranging from depreciation to share option charges. It focuses on billings, not sales, because it cannot fully recognise revenues at the start of a contract. The room for subjectivity in the use of such an unconventional measure understandably makes some nervous. Accounting controversies have been rife in the software sector.

Such concerns can be over-stated. Cash is reality, and Sophos collects cash upfront on its multiyear contracts. Free cash flow is expected to exceed $220m by 2020. But the company needs to show that it can deliver profits too. Only then will its health be assured.

