All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

What was the first full-length film directed by Charlie Chaplin (above)?

What Test cricket batting record is held by the former West Indian bowler Courtney Walsh?

What’s the highest-ranking post in the American judiciary?

Who are the biggest-selling British duo in pop music history?

According to the bottle, which Unilever children’s product is a “bubble bath adventurer”?

Who succeeded Gordon Brown as chancellor of the exchequer?

© Dreamstime What does the S stand for in SUV (above)?

What’s the most popular breed of spaniel in Britain?

Which of Chaucer’s pilgrims is the son of the Knight?