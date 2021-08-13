Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Life & Arts news.
All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.
What was the first full-length film directed by Charlie Chaplin (above)?
What Test cricket batting record is held by the former West Indian bowler Courtney Walsh?
What’s the highest-ranking post in the American judiciary?
Who are the biggest-selling British duo in pop music history?
According to the bottle, which Unilever children’s product is a “bubble bath adventurer”?
Who succeeded Gordon Brown as chancellor of the exchequer?
-
What does the S stand for in SUV (above)?
What’s the most popular breed of spaniel in Britain?
Which of Chaucer’s pilgrims is the son of the Knight?
Which international fashion company has its headquarters in Metzingen, Germany?
Click here for the answers
Get alerts on Life & Arts when a new story is published