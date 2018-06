Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

President Donald Trump claims that after his summit with Kim Jong UN, nuclear-armed North Korea is no longer a threat to the US, but has torn up a multilateral treaty with Iran, which does not have nuclear weapons. John Murray Brown discusses what’s behind the US administration’s contrasting approaches to the two countries with the FT's Katrina Manson





