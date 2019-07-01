US president Donald Trump signals that nuclear talks with North Korea will resume, after meeting with Kim Jong Un on Sunday, the US and China ease trade tensions at the G20 summit, but commentators wonder how long the effects will last, Angela Merkel’s compromise plan to fill the EU’s top positions runs into a wall of opposition and HSBC launches a lobbying effort to convince the Chinese government that it is not responsible for the arrest of Huawei’s finance director.For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published