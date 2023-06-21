One scoop to start: JPMorgan Chase is aiming to recover millions of dollars from an insurance policy that protected the US bank against fraud after its botched $175mn acquisition of financial aid start-up Frank, according to people familiar with the matter.

Lazard’s deal talk with Abu Dhabi

The shake-up at Alibaba

Adobe’s $20bn headache

Lazard must decide its future

This week Lazard’s senior leadership gathered in Paris to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the storied boutique investment bank. If things played out differently, however, the festivities could have been a closing ceremony on something else: Lazard’s time as an independent, publicly traded company. ​

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, left, and outgoing Lazard chief executive Ken Jacobs © FT montage/Reuters/Bloomberg

Yesterday, your friends over at DD revealed that Lazard held detailed talks earlier this year with Abu Dhabi state fund ADQ about a deal to take the advisory and asset management firm private.

The talks, which are no longer active, underscored the ambitions of Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, the powerful brother of the ruler of Abu Dhabi, who has had a tilt at various financial services companies over the past 12 months including Standard Chartered.

For Lazard, which is preparing for a leadership transition and a strategy refresh later this year, the revelation of the talks raise an intriguing question: is the company, with a $3.7bn market capitalisation and $1bn of net debt, better off going private?

Lex points out that Lazard’s mix of volatile or out-of-favour businesses is not a great fit for the mutual funds that dominate public stock markets.

Going private may be best but there is no easy way to achieve that given that Lazard’s public shareholders will want a hefty premium to be bought out. And there is no single large Lazard shareholder able to be an anchor rollover investor or financing source. At the same time, a buyer will be wary about overpaying for a talent-driven business where the best assets can walk out the door at any time.

Still, across Wall Street and Europe, Lazard’s multiple peers are finding ways to move away from public markets. Earlier this year, Alexandre de Rothschild told the FT: “You can’t be half pregnant,” as he unveiled a €3.7bn deal to take Lazard’s longtime Anglo-French rival Rothschild private.

Meanwhile, Greenhill, the struggling boutique advisory firm, which was once at the vanguard of a new generation of upstarts on Wall Street when it listed in 2004, decided to sell itself to Japan’s Mizuho for $550mn.

As Lazard’s top brass decide what to do next after their France soirée, they can take comfort from the fact that the firm has survived on its own through all sorts of internal and external upheaval for nearly two centuries, outlasting and outsmarting plenty of rivals and naysayers who were certain of its demise.

Alibaba’s latest management shake-up

Alibaba’s longtime chief executive Daniel Zhang, who led the company through Beijing’s turbulent regulatory crackdown, will be replaced by a loyalist to co-founder Jack Ma.

Eddie Yongming Wu is stepping up as Alibaba’s chief in September as the internet giant breaks up its sprawling empire and returns to its roots as an ecommerce company.

As part of the shake-up, Joseph Tsai, the billionaire co-founder of Alibaba, will replace Zhang as chair of the board.

While Tsai is one of the most prominent executives straddling the fraught economic relationship between China and the US and owns the National Basketball Association’s Brooklyn Nets, Wu carries a far-lower profile.

Quiet and analytical, Wu grew up in the Alibaba professional ecosystem.

A graduate of a nearby university in Hangzhou, he joined Ma’s first internet venture China Pages, before becoming a founding member of Alibaba in 1999. The pair grew close after Ma was impressed by Wu’s technical capabilities and appointed him as his special assistant between 2014 and 2019.

That was a year before Ma’s dramatic fall from grace. Just weeks before Alibaba’s sister group Ant Group was set for a blockbuster IPO in December 2020, Ma launched a public tirade against the financial regulators, accusing them of stifling innovation.

It set off a cascade of events culminating in the IPO’s cancellation and a regulatory crackdown on China’s big internet groups that wiped hundreds of billions of dollars off their collective market value.

Alibaba has emerged from the wreckage of that campaign seeking to re-establish itself as the undisputed king of ecommerce in China. Its flagship online shopping sites Taobao and Tmall have ceded territory to new upstarts Pinduoduo and Douyin.

Wu drove the launch of the Taobao shopping app, which quickly became a critical part of Chinese consumers’ daily shopping habits. He will continue to serve as chair of the wholly owned Tmall and Taobao subsidiary.

The question is whether Wu’s appointment will mean Ma, who has spent much of the past two years out of China, working on his philanthropic endeavours, will also play a more active role in the company he founded 24 years ago.

EU put Adobe’s $20bn deal for Figma at risk

When it comes to tech deals, companies should be bracing themselves for deeper scrutiny.

The latest victim of antitrust regulators is Adobe, whose $20bn proposed acquisition of cloud-based design tool Figma is in the crosshairs of EU officials.

Their concern? That the transaction will, in effect, eliminate one of Adobe’s serious competitors from the market. As a result, the transaction is likely to head to a full probe later this year, several people familiar with the EU’s thinking told DD. Regulators have become increasingly concerned that the deal may be a “killer acquisition”, in which a big company acquires a smaller rival to eliminate competition.

“Adobe is trying to buy a credible competitor,” one of these people said. “It’s bad.”

But Brussels is not alone in their worries. Last month, the UK opened an initial probe into the deal, and the US Department of Justice is reportedly preparing a lawsuit to prevent the transaction from proceeding.

Don’t write off this merger just yet. According to several sources familiar with Adobe’s defence, the company is prepared to argue that the two businesses operate in separate markets. Internal research conducted by Adobe revealed that only 10 per cent of Photoshop users also used Figma, highlighting the minimal overlap in users.

Good luck to them. They are going to need it.

Carlyle has named longtime executive John Redett as its incoming chief financial officer and head of corporate strategy. Redett will succeed current CFO Curt Buser .

PJT Partners has hired veteran infrastructure banker Anand Narayan from JPMorgan , reports Bloomberg. Narayan will join as a partner specialising on infrastructure deals based in London.

Kroll has appointed Sarah Rayment and Cosimo Borrelli to jointly lead its global restructuring practice, replacing Paul Clark who is stepping down from the role.

Sona, a credit hedge fund led by John Aylward, has hired Barclays co-head of global leveraged finance syndicate Stephen Smith to lead capital markets.

