Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old girl from Sweden, has transformed the debate on climate with an uncompromising message: all efforts to halt global warming have failed and it’s time to act now. Leslie Hook spent a day with Greta in Stockholm and she tells Alec Russell about her impressions.

Contributors: John Murray Brown, production editor, Alec Russel, FT Weekend editor, Leslie Hook, environment correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon