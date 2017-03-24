Cheques to be cleared in one working day

The amount of time it takes banks and building societies to clear cheques will be reduced from six days to one due to advances in imaging technology on smartphones and tablets.

From October 30, banks will be able to clear cheques by exchanging pictures of them under a new system being rolled out by the Cheque and Credit Clearing Company. All UK banks will have the necessary software in place by the middle of 2018.

Just under 500m cheques were written last year. The new technology means more customers can pay in cheques by taking a photo via a banking app, rather than queueing in a branch.

Tom Lyon, money expert at uSwitch.com said clearing cheques more rapidly was an important way of giving consumers “a more up-to-date picture of their finances”.

He added: “We’d like to see more financial providers follow the lead of banks like Barclays and introduce technology that allows customers to deposit a cheque securely through their banking app, simply by taking a photo of it.”