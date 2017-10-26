Nordea to axe 6,000 jobs in drive to digital future

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Nordea is cutting around 6,000 jobs as the Nordic region’s biggest bank battles to maintain its competitiveness in the shift towards more digital services.

The bank, which will move its headquarters from Sweden to Finland next year, will axe about 4,000 of its 32,000 workers plus at least 2,000 consultants.

Nordea will take a charge of €100m to €150m in the fourth quarter as well as more costs over the next four years for what it calls its “transformation”.

It is part of a shift towards digital services that has seen the bank close branches and employ a chatbot using artificial intelligence to answer common customer queries.

Casper von Koskull, chief executive, said on Thursday that Nordea needed to “structurally bring down costs and increase efficiency”.

Analysts expressed surprise at how high costs would remain despite the job cuts. Mr von Koskull said total costs would be €4.9bn next year and would only fall below €4.8bn by 2021.

Unions reacted strongly to the job losses. “It is absolutely incomprehensible that you cut every eighth job at the same time as presenting a net profit for the first nine months of €2.4bn,” said Kent Pedersen, head of the financial services union in Denmark.

He added that Nordea was following a “very strict focus on shareholders” at the expense of workers.

Investors begged to differ, sending Nordea’s shares down by 6 per cent to SKr101.4.

The bank has invested heavily in digital services in what it portrays as an attempt to focus more on customer service. It started deploying a customer service chatbot in Norway that has so far answered about 10,000 customer questions. In December, it will launch an online robot adviser that can give investments and savings advice.

The news on job cuts comes amid a big upheaval at the bank, which has risen to become one of the most valuable banks in Europe after relatively successfully weathering the 2008 financial crisis.

It plans to move its headquarters and a handful of jobs from Stockholm to Helsinki next year in part to escape €1bn in regulatory fees. But some investors think that by joining the eurozone and its banking union it may be looking for takeover deals in the future.

Nordea also announced third-quarter results that were largely in line with analysts’ expectations. Operating profit was €1.09bn versus last year’s €1.15bn.