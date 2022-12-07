for comfort and joy

The Conran Shop Cosy Christmas Hamper

The Conran Shop Cosy Christmas Hamper, £450

The hygge joys of hunkering down wrapped in a box: snuggle under a merino herringbone throw (190cm x 140cm) by Johnstons of Elgin and an organic New Zealand sheepskin-covered hot water bottle, before pampering with Bamford’s bath oil and hand cream. The sensorial experience is sealed by the scent of an Oud candle and the delights of polishing off a box of Charbonnel et Walker Milk Sea Salt Caramel Truffles. £450, conranshop.co.uk

for full-on feasting

Claridge’s Burlington Hamper

Claridge’s Burlington Hamper, £995

A feast with all the trimmings, this basket is filled with gourmet offerings to take you from breakfast through to lunch and afternoon tea on the big day, along with a few extra indulgences to toast the occasion: from Champagne Laurent-Perrier Cuvée Rosé to Claridge’s crackers and a cocktail maker to get the afterparty started – complete with the London hotel’s The Cocktail Book. £995, claridges.co.uk

for sustainable giving

The Social Supermarket Sparkling Celebration Christmas Gift Box

The Social Supermarket Sparkling Celebration Christmas Gift Box, £52.99

The gift that keeps on giving: this box is full of treats by makers with an ethical mindset. The Sea Change Prosecco is produced by a winemaker with a commitment to marine conservation and plastic-free packaging, which will help wash down Love Cocoa’s Prosecco chocolate and Liberation nuts – both by brands committed to sustainable sourcing. Guilt-free indulgence also comes in the shape of Island Bakery biscuits, a renewable energy-powered bakery on the Isle of Mull, and macaroons by Nourish, which funds clean water projects for remote communities. £52.99, socialsupermarket.org

for pantry raiding

Fortnum & Mason Christmas Pantry Hamper

Fortnum & Mason Christmas Pantry hamper, £160

A pantry-stocking hamper for Boxing Day with traditional treats from a festive ham to Scottish smoked salmon and cave-aged cheddar, along with pickles and a dill and mustard sauce for serving. Savour them with Argentinian Malbec, Chakana and finish off with pecan and ginger biscuits. £160, fortnumandmason.com

for green-fingered kids (and adults)

Petersham Nurseries Children’s Gardening Hamper

Petersham Nurseries Children’s Gardening Hamper, £160

Petersham’s popular hamper for gardeners (£190) is complemented by this mini version for kids. Inside the small wooden trug is everything to cultivate their interest in gardening: gloves, grow pots with seeds, a child-friendly wooden shovel and fork and a zinc watering can. £60, petershamnurseries.com

For Vegans

Selfridges Mini Vegan Cheese Board gift box

Dive into this cheese box, which includes apricot and fig vegan cheese as well as an artisan-style wedge and garlic butter. Display on the table on the bamboo board with oatcakes and chutney and fend off the carnivores. £60, selfridges.com

for buying British

Flourish & Rye Thistle Christmas Morning Hamper

Flourish & Rye Thistle Christmas Morning Hamper, £112

This pretty grey wicker basket is filled with essentials produced by UK small-batch food makers. Start the morning in good cheer with a glass of Hattingley Valley sparkling wine and follow with an indulgent breakfast: smother Fen Farm Dairy mascarpone on top of sourdough crispbread by Peter’s Yard and top with smoked trout made to a family recipe by The Tobermory Fish Co. Drizzle with Shony seaweed and dill oil, and finish with pickles by the Juno General Store. £112, flourishandrye.co.uk

for bee lovers

The Noble Bee Classic Hamper Box

The Noble Bee Classic Hamper Box, £55

This bee-loving brand supports nature conservation by producing honey from specially located apiaries in wild areas of the New Forest, along with candles crafted from beeswax. Sample a little of everything in this basket – dip into the wildflower honey with the drizzler, light the candles with Luxury Bee matches, and slather on the lip and hand balm on frosty winter mornings. £55, thenoblebee.com

for festive fizz

Harrods Vintage Champagne Hamper

Harrods Vintage Champagne Hamper, £560

Make merry with this bubbly-filled wicker basket. Inside you will find selections such as Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage 2013; and the delectable Cuvée des Hussards Blanc de Blancs Premier Cru Brut 2012 from Frerejean Frères. An option for anyone who agrees with the words of F Scott Fitzgerald: “Too much of anything is bad, but too much champagne is just right.” £560, harrods.com

For bundles of joy

Cowshed Mother & Baby Hamper

Cowshed Mother & Baby Hamper, £110, sohohome.com

This home spa in a box is filled with products for pampering new and expectant mothers. Indulge in Cowshed’s Mother Bath & Shower Gel, Baby Bubble Bath, Baby Milky Body Lotion, and Mother Leg & Foot Treatment, all bundled in a wooden box. £110, sohohome.com







