Queen Elizabeth II has died after a 70-year reign. This weekend, we reflect on her legacy, life and cultural impact with FT Weekend editor Alec Russell. Then, producer Lulu Smyth takes us to meet the people gathered outside Buckingham Palace.

–Simon Schama, ‘Elizabeth II: an appreciation’: https://on.ft.com/3qsNI64

–Jo Ellison, ‘The Queen’s constancy never went out of style’: https://on.ft.com/3qpwOVF

