Investors wary of central bankers’ soothing taper talk

Central banks keep whispering soothingly to markets that the process of reducing monetary largesse will be as dull as dishwater. But some analysts and investors are beginning to fret that this may be over ambitious.

John Williams, president of the San Francisco Fed, was the latest US policymaker to reiterate that the Federal Reserve is intent on making the unwinding of its $4.5tn balance sheet as boring as possible. The European Central Bank has been making similar noises ahead of an expected tapering of its bond-buying plan.

Thus far, markets have agreed. Rather than a re-run of the 2013 “taper tantrum” that hammered markets when the central bank first talked about stopping its purchases, bond yields have sagged lower this year, while the stock market has hit fresh records. Brief bouts of turbulence have primarily been triggered by political noise, not central banking worries.

Yet murmurs are rising that investors are underestimating the potential impact of the combination of both the Fed and the ECB simultaneously scaling back their monetary stimulus programmes. Indeed, some now reckon this is the single-biggest danger confronting markets this autumn and into next year.

“Even if the game plan looks delicate, it’s essentially like defusing a bomb,” says Kristina Hooper, global market strategist at Invesco.

The sharp moves in European markets in late June after ECB president Mario Draghi made hawkish remarks about inflation at a gathering of central bankers in Portugal suggested that making monetary policy dull might be harder than he and Fed chief Janet Yellen had hoped. The first test of the market’s apparent nonchalance will come in September, when the Fed is expected to announce its balance sheet shrinkage.

The scale of the undertaking is gargantuan. The Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee (TBAC), a club of banks and money managers that advises the US government on the best way to finance the deficit, estimates that the Fed’s holdings of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities will deflate by $1.4tn by 2021. Add in excess bank reserves more than halving to $650bn and it amounts to a sizeable shrinkage.

“The Fed wants us to believe that this is a non-event, but I’m not so sure,” says Gregory Peters, senior portfolio manager at PGIM Fixed Income. “If you believe that QE had a positive impact on markets, then you have to be intellectually consistent and assume that the QE taper will have an impact as well.”

The worry is that the balance sheet shrinkage will reverse the “portfolio rebalancing” effect that the central bank says it has had. When the Fed bought Treasuries it deposited freshly created electronic money in the accounts of investors. They in turn went out and bought corporate bonds, or even equities.

With QE now being unwound, this positive impact could also unravel, Jason Cummins, head of research at Brevan Howard, the hedge fund, and chairman of the TBAC, warned in a letter to US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin this month.

“The private sector piggybacked on the Fed’s large-scale asset purchases, a move that promoted a surge in corporate borrowing and tighter risk spreads,” he wrote. “In this environment, a tail risk stress scenario is that a small increase in yields could possibly lead to large changes in risk premiums. In an adverse scenario, there’s the possibility of a meaningful, but not systemically risky, decline in both credit and equities.”

Meanwhile, the ECB holds €2tn of corporate and government bonds and is still buying €60bn a month. Given that yields on eurozone government debt have fallen sharply since the programme began in 2015, halting this, let alone reversing its holdings, is widely expected to have an impact on asset prices. When the Fed announced the same in 2013 it briefly caused carnage.

Matt King, a strategist at Citi, is one of the leading proponents of the bearish view when it comes to the impact of the Fed balance sheet shrinkage coupled with the ECB pruning its QE programme. He is worried that “even small balance sheet adjustments may create outsized responses in markets — especially when several central banks are adjusting policy simultaneously”.

The fact that most markets are looking frothy makes them even more vulnerable, Mr King argues.

David Owen, chief European financial economist at Jefferies, acknowledges that “the ECB is entering a dangerous phase,” but adds that “we are more likely to see a creeping widening in (bond) spreads than a sudden shock, and the ECB will not mind a gradual drift upwards”.

As a critical autumn beckons, many investors will be hoping any market reaction is measured.