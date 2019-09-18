Danish energy company Orsted said on Wednesday it had sold its domestic utility business for more than $3bn, months after being forced to hit pause on the divestment amid political push back.

Orsted said it had sold its power grid and residential distribution business to customer-owned Danish energy company Seas-Nve for 21.3bn DKK ($3.2bn) on a cash and debt free basis. The company said it expected the deal to close in the first half of 2020.

The company first announced plans to sell the division more than a year ago, as part of an effort to accelerate its transition to renewable energy and position itself as a key player in offshore wind power.

However, in January Orsted, which is majority owned by the Danish government, said it would halt the sale process since political support was lacking. Denmark’s prime minister said at the time it was important to ensure that the country’s power network was sold to a company that was either customer- or majority state-owned.

The sale, which includes Orsted’s distribution business, residential customer business and City Light street light business, has close to 2m customers. It accounted for 8 per cent of Orsted’s operating profit in the first half of the year.

“The agreement ensures an attractive transaction for Ørsted’s shareholders and provides a good future home for the customers and for our highly skilled employees. We’ll use the proceeds from the divestment to continue our global investments in green energy,” said chief executive Henrik Poulsen.

John Musk, analyst at RBC, said: “We see the successful conclusion of this drawn-out disposal process as a minor positive as it further simplifies the business model.”

Orsted said on Wednesday around 750 employees at the division would transfer to Seas-Nve.

Shares in Orsted edged up 2 per cent as it said the sale would not impact its 2019 outlook.