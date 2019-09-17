Hedge funds and others trading volatility may be among the few beneficiaries of a cliff-edge Brexit (September 17).

But the real prize for investors is surely for the UK to cut loose from EU regulation and compete as a low-tax haven on its doorstep. This has manifold attractions to international investment firms, like my own, and could turbo-charge inward investment in the UK. Further, without EU controls on bonuses, London will surely retain many more banking stars.

In a weakened post-Brexit economy, the UK may only be able to deliver higher public spending via more privatisation. With such rich pickings, it’s hard to see too many banks and investment houses being so keen to relocate. This is an investment agenda, sadly not yet debated in public. But if this is indeed the Holy Grail of the new government and its City backers, no deal with the EU may really ever do.

Rami Cassis

Chief Executive, Parabellum Investments, London EC2, UK