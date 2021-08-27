Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Philanthropy news.

Photography prints raising funds for Afghanistan’s hospitals

Titanic Bazaar, 2004, by Rena Effendi

For its second sale in aid of Emergency, a charity that provides free healthcare to victims of war, poverty and landmines, London-based retailer Ishkar has selected 24 prints by award-winning artists. Each image is priced from £75, with standout names including documentary photographers Rena Effendi and Solmaz Daryani. All profits from the sale will fund Emergency’s projects across Afghanistan, which are currently treating thousands of victims of the escalating conflict. Until 15 September, ishkar.com

A 9/11 commemorative watch auction for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

William Wood Watches’ one-of-a-kind, fire engine-inspired timepiece

On Saturday 11 September, America will observe the 20-year anniversary of 9/11. To honour the 412 emergency workers who lost their lives during the attacks, William Wood Watches is auctioning off a one-of-a-kind, fire engine-inspired timepiece made from upcycled firefighting materials. Bidding starts at $5,000, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Fallen First Responder Home programme, which pays off mortgages for families of first responders who are killed in the line of duty. 6-13 September, williamwoodwatches.com

Art UK’s auction in support of underrepresented artists

Blush, 2020, by Ellie MacGarry © Courtesy the artist. Photograph, Benjamin Deakin

Over 60 artists will feature in Art UK’s forthcoming auction – from Rose Wylie and Yinka Shonibare to Ellie MacGarry, an emerging painter and ceramicist. The charity works to democratise the world of art, and this latest initiative – also including a fixed-price sale of print editions – will raise funds to increase learning resources for schools, add more works to its website and support underrepresented artists. All proceeds from the sale will be split between Art UK and the participating artists. From 13-29 September, artuk.org

A furniture collaboration to help preserve British craftsmanship

Richard Williams Furniture Moroccan bog oak fossil occasional table, £2,575

The Barbara and Roland Tegeder Foundation has two key aims: to preserve British craftsmanship and promote the arts. As an extension of this mission, the foundation has partnered with Beaconsfield-based designer Richard Williams on a limited-edition line of furniture, including oak cabinets with leather interiors (£2,965) and occasional tables crafted from Moroccan fossils (£2,575). 100 per cent of the profits will directly benefit the foundation’s work supporting craftspeople in the UK and internationally. From 14 September, richardwilliamsfurniture.com