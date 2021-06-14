This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Pret A Manger vs Greggs: who will win the battle for lunch?

Explain the importance of location to a food on the go retailer such as Greggs or Pret

Assess the likely impacts of investing in omni channel distribution methods to a food on the go retailer such as Greggs

Calculate the percentage difference in the number of stores between Greggs and Pret

Discuss the benefits to Greggs of being a public limited company

The article suggests that Pret is likely to face greater challenges than Greggs. It could lower its prices or widen the product portfolio currently on offer to improve its competitiveness. Evaluate these options and recommend which one the directors should choose

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy