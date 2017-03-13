UK’s parliament poised for final vote on Brexit bill

Britain’s parliament will vote on Monday on the legislation that will give Theresa May the power to take Britain out of the EU, a process that the prime minister is likely to start as early as Tuesday.

The Article 50 bill returns to the House of Commons after the prime minister suffered two defeats in the House of Lords.

Peers — including a clutch of rebellious Tories — backed a proposal to offer EU citizens living in the UK a unilateral guarantee of their rights, and a separate plan to give parliament a “meaningful” vote on the final terms of Britain’s exit deal.

Pro-EU Tory MPs must now decide whether to rebel against Mrs May.

Downing Street has appealed to MPs not to back the peers’ amendments, saying that it wants the short bill to pass unamended.

“The British people have voted to leave and what we can’t do is to have anything that ties the prime minister’s hands as she goes into these negotiations,” a Downing Street spokesman said on Monday morning.

Some rebels admit in private that they are unlikely to muster sufficient numbers to prevent a government victory on Monday evening, not least because the Democratic Unionist party and some Labour MPs are likely to support Mrs May.

The bill will then return to the Lords on Monday night, where it is expected to pass swiftly in deference to the will of the Commons.

Although some Liberal Democrat peers are expected to insist that peers vote once again on the two amendments, Labour figures in the Lords signalled that they did not have the appetite for a continued confrontation.

Once the bill clears the Lords it will be referred to the Palace for the Queen’s official assent; that is expected to take place on Tuesday morning. The bill will pass into law when the royal assent is announced in both Houses of Parliament, which is likely to happen early on Tuesday afternoon.

Mrs May will then be free to trigger Article 50 whenever she chooses.

Related article Sturgeon to seek second independence vote for Scotland before Brexit First minister says poll should be held between late 2018 and early 2019

There has been widespread speculation that she could do so as early as Tuesday afternoon, shortly after the bill’s royal assent is announced, when she updates the Commons about last week’s EU summit.

Even if that timetable proves too tight, aides are “certain” the process will begin before the end of the week.

European leaders are preparing for an imminent start to Brexit talks, with a meeting of EU27 leaders likely on April 6.

Speaking on Sunday both David Davis and Liam Fox, two of Britain’s most senior Brexit ministers, admitted that the UK was preparing for a scenario where it exited with no deal with the rest of the EU — an eventuality that would see it forced to trade on World Trade Organisation terms.

Pressed on the issue on Monday, a Downing Street spokesman said that Mrs May “shared [the ministers’] view that a bad deal would be worse than no deal”.